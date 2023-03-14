Surprise ruined: Google's new phone leaked before the announcement

Google is expected to announce its new Pixel 7a phone at the I/O event, but the smartphone has already been leaked online.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 14, 2023
Someone on the internet has taken clean pictures of the new Google Pixel 7a, even though the company hasn't officially announced the smartphone yet.

In the past years, many Pixel phones were leaked before they were even announced, and Pixel 7a made its entrance to the list before we heard a word from Google. According to Droid Life, a Vietnamese website called Zing News has leaked the upcoming mid-range smartphone of Google. Zing News obtained the developer version of the Google Pixel 7a, which wasn't officially announced.

Credit: Zing

The website claimed that a source in Vietnam somehow got the phone and leaked it online. However, they also showed the serial number of the phone, which led Google to lock it immediately. Prior to Google's remote lock, leakers had already obtained all the necessary information.

Credit: Zing

Google Pixel 7a will carry a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a dual 12Mp camera with wide and ultra-wide lenses alongside 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. According to the leaks, the frame is made of metal with glass everywhere else. Pixel 7a looks quite different than Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It has a single SIM card slot, but it might also come with eSIM support, which is not official yet. Apart from that, Pixel 7a will probably have an IP67 certificate. Droid Life added that all the details match previous leaks, meaning Zing News' photos are most likely legit.

Credit: Zing

Even though the developer version has a 90Hz refresh rate display, it might not be available for mass usage. Apart from the 90Hz refresh rate, Pixel 7a's glass back could also be exclusive for the developer prototype.

This year's annual Google I/O event will take place on May 10, and Pixel 7a is expected to be announced there. However, we now know what it looks like and what features it might offer. Unfortunately for Google, the hype for the mid-range phone has died.

