What We Can Expect From Google Games Summit After Stadia Closure?
Trevor Monteiro
Mar 14, 2023
Updated • Mar 14, 2023
Google
|
0

The Google for Games Developer Summit is set for 14th March and if you’re a game developer, there’s no other place you’d want to be. The summit will help you discover new products, updates and tools to help build some of the best games to launch and also connect with like-minded developers worldwide so you can expand your business. If you’re wondering why you need to be at this summit and what you should expect, here are three things this summit will cover.

Explore New Games Products

As a developer, it’s so important to stay updated with the latest in the world of games on Android, Playstore, Ads and Cloud. The summit will have keynotes from some of the top gamers in the industry who will share their experience, knowledge and new tips and tricks which will help developers grow. The summit is scheduled to start at 9 am PT.

Grow Your Business With On-Demand Sessions

Post the keynotes, the summit will include over 15 on-demand sessions, which will begin at 10 am PT. These sessions will not only help you learn about the new products being launched but also how to use these products to your advantage and take a thorough analysis into what helped the most successful developers get to where they are today. 

These sessions will help you get an in-depth knowledge of game development in various formats along with methods to make your game more appealing, reduce cheats and incorporate in-game ads without disrupting the gaming experience. These sessions can take your games to a whole new level.

Google Games Summit 14th March

Join The Game Developers Conference

If you’re hungry for more after the summit, you can head to San Francisco for the in-person game developers conference. This conference will be spread out across two days on the 20th and 21st of March where you won’t only get to meet some of the biggest names in game development but you’ll also get to see them in action, get technical training, practice with them and so much more.

