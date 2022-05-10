First Intel Arc A370M benchmarks suggest Nvidia RTX 3050 performance levels

First benchmarks of Intel's new Arc A370M mobile graphics adapter suggest that the device delivers performance levels that are similar to Nvidia's RTX 3050 mobile graphics adapter.

New laptops with Intel discrete Arc GPUs (graphics processing units) are now available or in the process of being released. There is the Lenovo Slim 7i , with its 12th generation Intel processor and Arc A370M discrete graphics adapter, the HP - Spectre 2-in-1 16" UHD+ Intel Core i7 with Arc A370M, or the Asus Zenbook Pro Flip 15, which are all powered by Intel's new entry level mobile GPU.

Intel plans to release more powerful Arc graphics versions, notably Arc 5 and Arc 7 series graphics, and desktop dedicated graphics cards, later this year. Intel promised that Arc 3 laptops could surpass 60 frames per second in triple-A games at a resolution of 1080p.

Both Arc 3 series mobile graphics are limited to 4 Gigabytes of GDDR6 RAM and a maximum of 8 Xe-cores and Ray tracing units. The more powerful versions will have more of those plus at least double the RAM of the entry level devices.

PC World was invited to Intel's Jones Farm campus in Portland, Oregon to put the Arc A370M card to the test. A test laptop, based on MSI's Summit E16 Flip Evo device, was provided by Intel and the tester was given one hour of free reign on the device to run benchmarks.

The tester ran several tests, including benchmark tests in 3DMark Time Spy, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition and Topaz Video Enhance AI.

Intel's Arc A370M's result were close to the performance of the Nvidia RTX 3050 in an HP Spectre x360 16. Intel's card beat Nvidia's in Shadow of the Tom Raider, and came close in all other tests. The Arc A370M beat Intel's own Iris Xe graphics adapter by a large margin, providing nearly triple the fps in Shadow of the Tom Raider and more than double the points in 3D Mark Time Spy.

The Arc A370M performed worse than the Nvidia RTX 3060 in all tests, but that was to be expected. Nvidia's card, in an Acer Nitro 5, got more than double the score in the Final Fantasy benchmark, and nearly twice as much points in 3DMark Time Spy. It remains to be seen how well the upcoming Intel Arc GPUs will perform, but it should be clear that they will be more powerful than the entry level GPUs that become available in first mobile devices.

The limited time and test environment are good for a first impression, but extensive tests are needed to find out how good Intel's new graphics series really is.

Now You: would you consider getting an ARC powered device, if available?

