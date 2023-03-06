Don't count on Pixel Watch to wake up for work

Google Pixel Watch owners are reporting alarm delays on their watches. The alarm has gone off slightly later or earlier than what it's set to for multiple users. Even though it is not the end of the world, as all the reports were under 10 minutes, it is still not ideal.

Google made its entrance to the smartwatch industry with the Pixel Watch and announced many impressive features. Its hands-free controls and Fitbit integrations grabbed consumers' attention despite its "arguably high" price. Google continues to update its smartwatch with new features, recently adding fall detection, but recent reports showed that there are minor issues that has to be fixed with these updates. Pixel Watch is having trouble ringing the alarm at the right time, missing it by a couple minutes.

Some users took the issue to Pixel Watch's subreddit to discuss it and see if others have it. All users said their alarms were not on time but a couple minutes late. There are also other posts in which people reported their alarms didn't go off at all. The alarm is a fairly important feature, especially if you rely only on your smartwatch to wake up for work in the morning. The issue is not constant and that might be even worse because you don't know whether the alarm will wake you up in the morning or not. It is always better to have a backup alarm on your phone to make sure these issues won't affect you in the morning.

It is clear that the Pixel Watch is having troubles with its alarm feature, and Google is expected to release a fix for it in the upcoming days or with the scheduled software update. The company hasn't made any announcements, but more stories are being posted on Reddit specifying the same problem.

Pixel Watch was released in October, and the latest reports showed that its estimated cost for Google is $123, while its price tag is fairly higher than that. Until the issue is fixed, we recommend you have a backup alarm!

