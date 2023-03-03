Sick of glitchy apps? Google Play now warns ahead

If you have seen an unusual message on Google Play Store regarding an application's performance and wonder what it is, we have the answer!
Onur Demirkol
Mar 3, 2023
Updated • Mar 3, 2023
Google
Google Play now has a very useful feature that warns users beforehand that the app they want to download might be too glitchy or not work well on the phone.

Before downloading an app, there are different things that a user can look at to check if the application has caused any issues to others before. Comments and ratings are the go-to places for checking an application's state. Also, publishers must follow a few policies before uploading their products to Google Play Store. However, sometimes none of these are enough to understand if the app would work smoothly or not.

Google

Google has been working on a new system for the past few months that warns users if there is a possibility of the app not running smoothly. Lately, more users are reporting that they face an "attention notice" at the bottom of the app page on the Google Play Store. The notice says, "recent data from similar devices indicators that this app may stop working on your device." This message helps users figure out if they can run the app without facing any issues. If you see this message, it means that your device will likely have a hard time running the app. On the other hand, it doesn't mean your device will not open the app at all. There is still a chance that you might use it, but Google is letting you know of the possibilities.

Google Play Store is the hub for all these apps, and it holds important data in its hands, including app crash percentages and multi-second freezes. According to Android Police, "Google has set general thresholds for both of those at around the 1% level." The company collects these data from users and evaluates apps' performance accordingly. It then lets you know if your phone can run the app without facing any problems.

It is still not very common, and not everybody has met the feature yet. However, it is expected to be more frequent soon.

Comments

  1. Tachy said on March 3, 2023 at 5:16 pm
    Yeah right, they can’t even keep malware off the google store.

    Now we should trust them to tell us how well an app will work on our device?

