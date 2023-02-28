Is foldable Pixel in the works? Here is what we know

Google has been manufacturing phones for several years and has received positive feedback from most of its users. It is always wondered what the upcoming smartphones will bring, and Google's latest phone model has been spotted on the FCC database.

Google Pixel is an Android-based smartphone that the company has manufactured for several years. According to Droid Life, a new Google phone has stopped through the FCC, and its specifications have been shared with the public. The exact model of the phone is still a mystery, but there is a strong possibility that it is the new Pixel 7A. "A device under Google’s ID hit the FCC with a model number of GHL1X. There are additional model numbers of G82U8, G0DZQ, GWKK3, all of which appear to be the same device. These could be region specific units or with different network bands, that sort of thing," said Droid Life.

The FCC database categorized it as a "phone," so the possibility of it being a tablet is off the table. It is expected that Google will introduce its new "foldable" Pixel model soon, and this phone could be it. At first, the 5G mmWave spec was missed, and that's why the arrows pointed to Pixel 7A. However, it turned out that the device does have 5G mmW, and the foldable phone probability is up again. Still pretty low, though, considering its dimensions and size. The device carries WiFi 6E support, sub-6 5Gs, and NFC.

What is FCC?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is an autonomous administrative agency of the US government responsible for supervising all national and international radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable communication. Its intention is to ensure that US citizens can utilize top-notch, easily available, and reasonably priced communication services. Last year, we saw Pixel 6A on the FCC database around April, and it was introduced in May. Even if it's not the new foldable design, Google is expected to announce it soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement