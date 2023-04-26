Say hello to crystal-clear calls: Google Meet in 1080p

Google has finally listened to users and started rolling out 1080p streaming for Google Meet calls. However, the feature is only available for Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space with eligible devices and a couple more subscription tiers.

Google recently announced its new 1080p streaming feature for selected users, and they are finally able to set the resolution to full HD. The new resolution is available on the web when using a computer with a 1080p camera and enough computing power in meetings with two participants.

Up until now, the highest supported quality was 720p, and the change started today, at least for the "premium" users. According to Google's announcement, the default resolution will still be 720p, but users who are eligible and wish to change it can do it from the drop-down menu, as seen below. "Eligible users will be prompted before entering the meeting about the new 1080p option, or it can be turned on or off via the settings menu," says Google.

Google Meet needed 1080p streaming for a while

Google Meet is surely a popular application for meetings, but considering all of its competitors already have 1080p streaming support, it is already too late.

The 1080p streaming support is available for customers with these plans:

Google Workspace

Business Standard

Business Plus

Enterprise Starter

Enterprise Standard

Enterprise Plus,

Teaching and Learning Upgrade

Education Plus

Enterprise Essentials

Frontline

Google is working to bring more features to Meet so that the application will be appealing to more users. Recently, the company introduced caption support for video recordings. It was mainly developed to help users with hearing impairment, such as partial or complete deafness, to follow the meetings through subtitles. The caption support translates captions during meetings to overcome language, distance, and disability barriers.

Before that, Google Meet also received its longly-awaited emoji reactions feature. It was originally planned for 2021, but the company rolled it out in 2023. Google Meet has become one of the most applications during the pandemic as the majority of the world relied on meeting applications, and Google probably had to deal with other major stuff rather than emoji reactions.

