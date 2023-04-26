Google enhanced tool finder is here to enhance your work life

Emre Çitak
Apr 26, 2023
Google
|
0

Google has introduced a new feature to its Workspace apps that simplifies the process of locating commonly used tools.

The new feature, called the "enhanced tool finder," is now available on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Prominent Search Bar for easy tool search

The enhanced tool finder appears as a search bar with a magnifying glass icon and a "Menus" label located at the top-left of the app's usual toolbar. It enables users to quickly locate tools and features without having to sift through various menus and toolbars.

The search bar features a pill-shaped design that is in keeping with the recent Material Design 3 overhaul. It automatically offers up commonly used suggestions that vary depending on which Google Workspace app you are using. Users can also look up specific tools by name or description.

ADVERTISEMENT
Google enhanced tool finder
Google enhanced tool finder makes your office life easier than ever - Image courtesy of Google Workspace Updates

The new tool finder also serves as the home of the "find & replace" tool. This tool is now pinned below any search results, making it easy to access. Users can also resurface previous queries by tapping on the search bar, and keyboard shortcuts appear beside applicable tools in search results, prompting users to memorize those for the tools they use most often.

The gradual rollout of enhanced tool finder

Previously, users could locate various features and tools in Google Workspace apps by heading into the Help menu and selecting Search. This update just makes those search features easier to find and auto-populates the field with suggested prompts.

The enhanced tool finder is rolling out gradually, so it may take some time to appear. However, Google's release timeline indicates that it should be available on Workspace and personal Google accounts by May 25th.

Advertisement

Related content

google meet 1080p

Say hello to crystal-clear calls: Google Meet in 1080p

Meet Google LaMDA AI: The software backing Google's AI journey

Google to integrate generative AI to its cybersecurity efforts
How to turn off SafeSearch on Google

How to turn off SafeSearch on Google?

Get a free phone with Google Fi Wireless' latest plan

Google's search engine dominance challenged by Microsoft

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved