Meet Google LaMDA AI: The software backing Google's AI journey

Emre Çitak
Apr 25, 2023
Google
|
0

In the world of artificial intelligence, the development of generative AI systems has been gaining momentum, with more companies showing renewed interest in their own AI programs. Among them is Google's LaMDA AI, a powerful conversational Large Language Model (LLM) built to generate natural-sounding human language and power dialogue-based applications.

Developed as part of Google's Transformer research project, LaMDA AI is short for Language Model for Dialogue Application. It is a brainchild of the project, which is also the foundation for several language models including the popular GPT-3 technology behind ChatGPT. While it may not be as popular as OpenAI's GPT family of language models, LaMDA is still one of the most powerful language models in the world.

One of Google's engineers, Blake Lemoine, even claimed that LaMDA AI is sentient, meaning the AI chatbot was able to feel like a human and perhaps even have a soul. Although this idea was immediately disproved by Google, Lemoine's claims demonstrated the model's impressive conversational capabilities.

Google LaMDA AI
Google LaMDA AI is an LLM with a level of accuracy to compete with professors - Image courtesy of Google Research

A language model to power them all

LaMDA AI is intended to power a broad range of Google systems, including the recent release of Bard, an AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT. However, most of what is available with LaMDA is still experimental, as the AI model is still undergoing development and fine-tuning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite its impressive capabilities, LaMDA AI is still largely untested as a language model. While it has shown glimpses of its potential in demonstrations, including holding natural conversations and playing games, its true potential is yet to be fully realized.

Google LaMDA AI represents a significant step forward in natural language processing and AI technologies. As it continues to undergo development and testing, it could revolutionize the way we interact with technology and make human-like conversations with machines possible on a larger scale.

Advertisement

Related content

Google to integrate generative AI to its cybersecurity efforts
How to turn off SafeSearch on Google

How to turn off SafeSearch on Google?

Get a free phone with Google Fi Wireless' latest plan

Google's search engine dominance challenged by Microsoft

Google will answer your queries with AI search tools
google maps national parks

Get ready to explore with Google Map's national park features

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved