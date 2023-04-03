Google Bard is now more than 2 + 2

The project's head at Google, Jack Krawczyk, said on Friday that new enhancements to Bard's arithmetic and reasoning capabilities had been released. It achieved these enhancements by incorporating Google's PaLM language model into Bard.

"Now Bard will better understand and respond to your prompts for multi-step word and math problems, with coding coming soon. This improvement makes Bard even more useful to people using it." -Jack Krawczyk

Google Bard is now better at math and logic

Google has announced a new update for its natural language generation system, Google Bard, that improves its ability to handle mathematical expressions and equations.

Google Bard is a system that can generate coherent and fluent text on any topic, using a large neural network trained on billions of words from the web. Google Bard can write anything from poems and stories to code and essays, using keywords or prompts provided by the user.

One of the challenges of natural language generation is to deal with numerical and symbolic information, such as math formulas, dates, prices, etc. These types of information require a different kind of processing than natural language and often need to follow specific rules and conventions. For example, a system that can write a blog post about calculus should be able to generate and format math equations correctly, as well as explain them in plain language.

Google Bard's previous version was able to generate some basic math expressions but often struggled with more complex or advanced ones. For intance, it could write `2 + 2 = 4`, but not `?x² dx = x³/3 + C`. It also had difficulties with formatting and aligning math symbols, especially when they spanned multiple lines or involved fractions, exponents, or roots.

We're always balancing new capabilities for Bard with efficiency. And this update is one example of the many improvements we're making to Bard every week. There’s a lot more to come and can’t wait to share more as we continue to get your feedback and make Bard even better! /3 — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) March 31, 2023

The new update addresses these issues by adding a dedicated math module to Google Bard's neural network. This module is responsible for generating and parsing mathematical expressions using a combination of symbolic and neural methods. The module can also communicate with the rest of the network to ensure that the math expressions are consistent and relevant to the natural language text.

Google claims that the new update improves Google Bard's math generation accuracy by 85% and its math parsing accuracy by 95%.

It also enables Google Bard to handle a wider range of math topics and domains, such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus, statistics, logic, and more. Google says that this update will make Google Bard more useful and versatile for users who need to write or read texts that involve math, such as students, teachers, researchers, engineers, etc.

Google Bard's new update is available now for all users with access to the system. Users can try it out by entering keywords or prompts that include math terms or concepts and see how Google Bard generates text that incorporates math expressions.

Google also encourages users to provide feedback and suggestions on how to improve Google Bard's math capabilities further. To try its new capabilities, click here.

