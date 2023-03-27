Pixel 7a colors: Top 3 possibilities

Google's upcoming mid-range phone, Pixel 7a, was leaked on the internet even before it was unveiled. Photos showed its specs and its appearance, ruining the company's surprise. The new smartphone will most likely roll out with more than the basic black and white colors. Here are Pixel 7a colors that could be launched soon!

Google Pixel 7a is still not been officially announced, but we have multiple guesses about its features. Its specs are almost all revealed, but we might see a couple of design changes. The leaked photos showed a "carbon" color line; you could also call that black or dark grey. However, two more colors are expected to be added once the "not-new-anymore" phone hits the shelves.

Pixel 7a Colors: What are the possibilities?

The carbon color will roll out 100%, as seen in the leaked photos. It is not really black or dark grey and looks pretty cool for those who are interested in darker colors. Of course, Google won't roll out only one color. The white option is also expected to launch alongside carbon. Almost every phone has black and white options, and those two will definitely be two of the Pixel 7a colors.

Last year, the company launched Pixel 6a with sage, chalk, and charcoal colors. Fans expect another three-color launch with an extra colorful option on top of the base white and black choices. A colorful option is needed to reach a bigger audience, and also make things a little more fun!

Google is set to announce the new Pixel Buds Pro with an arctic blue color option. Kuba Wojciechowski leaked it almost a month ago, and it might be one of the new Pixel 7a colors. Google could also continue pushing sage, a greenish color that received 10/10 points from many critics last year.

It is a known fact that keeping secrets is not Google's strongest side. Many Pixel phones have been leaked before in recent years, but the company took it to another level this time. Recent leaks showed Pixel 7a before we heard an official word from any Google employees' mouth.

According to the leaks, the upcoming Pixel phone will carry a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As a mid-range smartphone, it will come out with a dual 12MP camera with wide and ultra-wide lenses. Even though the general chassis looks similar to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, noticeable visual changes are coming the way.

The prototype had a metal frame with glasses everywhere, but the company might turn to a whole-plastic chassis when mass production begins.

Google is set to announce its new Pixel phones at the I/O summit 2023, and here are the top 3 Pixel 7a colors that could be revealed.

