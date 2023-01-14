Google’s predetermined price point for the pedantic Pixel 7 certainly points toward premium performance. However, consumers who’ve actually invested in the phone have had a very different experience. As it turns out, the Pixel perfect picture is more like a pixelated problem.

Ok, enough alliteration. Let’s get down to the facts, shall we? The Pixel 7 is supposed to be Google’s superior product in terms of mobile devices. But customers have been having problems with both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro since launch. The latest issue that people have reported is that the presumably pixel-perfect Pixel has trouble providing picture-perfect video calls. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that the issue presents itself most prominently while users are communicating via Google Meet. However, users report that other apps are also affected.

With such a premium phone, you’d expect that the cameras at least work as well as other devices do. However, when it comes to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, what you have instead is a blurry, grainy, distorted, and sometimes even smeared picture. Like a Salvador Dali painting, but on your family and friends’ faces. Lovely.

Just in case people were overexaggerating, a Redditor in possession of a Pixel 7 Pro, iPad Pro, and Pixel 3XL, took screenshots of a Google Meet call on each of the phones. The Redditor found that the dated Pixel 3XL was capable of delivering much clearer video quality than the current Pixel 7 Pro. This is quite a significant issue as people spending $1000 dollars on a Pixel 7 Pro likely believe that they’re firmly out of the poor video quality demographic. Alas, not.

The media speculates that particular apps are able to optimize video feedback much more efficiently for certain devices. However, when both the app in question and the culprit phone are made by the same company, Google, that argument seems a little lackluster. Surely Google would ensure there’s some sort of parity, a deeper connection, if you will, between its products? What should work better on Google Pixel phones than other Google apps?

We’ve been hearing about this issue since October, and we sincerely hope that Google does something to rectify the situation soon. However, in the interim, we strongly suggest Google Pixels customers use alternative apps for video calls. Or, better yet, buy a less exorbitant phone with better video feedback quality. I know, I know; I’d buy a Pixel, too, if they were sold in the boondocks where I live. There’s just something about the design, interface, and animated widgets that sets this phone apart from others. We’ll keep you updated on the progression of the situation.

