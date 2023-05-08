Google Pixel 7a: European price and pre-order bonus

Google Pixel 7a will be revealed at the I/O 2023 event, and the European price has been revealed by the French retailer Fnac. The smartphone is advertised with a $509 price tag, but the company is offering a $99 pre-order bonus. On top of that, customers who pre-order the new smartphone will also get a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pixel 7a smartphone is expected to cost $50 more than its predecessor in Eurozone, but Google has plans to make it appealing for customers. If you choose to pre-order the phone, you will. be granted a $99 bonus and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. The announcement was made by the French retailer Fnac, and we are not sure if this is a deal made only for France. Most likely, the same deal will be valid for every country in the Eurozone.

We have said this countless times, and there is no harm in mentioning Google's "bad luck" at keeping secrets one more time. The new Pixel 7a was leaked multiple times, including its design, specs, release date, colors, and many more. This time, the information comes from an official retailer in France, and it doesn't really count as a "leak."

A recent announcement showed that Pixel 7a will be available on May 11 in India. The global release date is still not set, but it probably won't be different than the Indian launch. on the other hand, the pre-order period is expected to be from May 10 to 22.

Google Pixel 7a specs

Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage are believed to power the gadget. There will be a 10.8MP front camera, a 12.3MP ultrawide rear camera, and a 64MP primary back camera with OIS.

For the first time, an A series Pixel will have a 90Hz display. The device is said to have a 4,400mAh battery with a 72-hour battery backup. The next Google Pixel A will be substantially more expensive than its predecessors overall. This is most likely the reason Google raised the cost of the new phone.

See Also: Leaked Pixel Fold footage shows new folding design

Alongside Pixel 7a, Google is also expected to reveal the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold at the I/O 2023 event. We might also hear the latest tea on Bard, Google's chatbot that aims to compete with ChatGPT.

Advertisement