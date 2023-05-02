Here is the Google Pixel 7a release date

Google finally made the official announcement about the Pixel 7a release date. According to the announcement, the new smartphone will hit the shelves in India on May 11.

The Pixel 7a is almost here, as Google announced on its India Twitter account that "the latest phone engineered by Google" is coming to Flipkart on May 11. The company included a blurry image of the phone in the announcement, which looks like the same one leaked multiple times.

It was known that Google wanted to announce the new smartphone during its I/O 2023 event, which will be held on May 10, and the Pixel 7a release date is set for one day after the event in India, May 10.

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

The worst-kept secret of 2023

The Google Pixel 7a is surely one of the worst-kept secrets this year. We knew almost all the information about the upcoming smartphone beforehand, and one of the websites even had their hands on the device last month, showing its design and specs.

One of the leaks showed Pixel 7a's design, which looks exactly like the one on Google's announcement. Pixel 7a is expected to come in different colors, carbon, cotton, arctic blue, and coral. The smartphone will come in four different colors.

The device will likely be powered by a Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. A 64MP primary back camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide rear camera, and a 10.8MP front camera will be available.

An A series Pixel will feature a 90Hz display for the first time. The gadget is supposed to contain a 4,400mAh battery with a stated battery backup of 72 hours. Overall, the upcoming Pixel A from Google will be noticeably more premium than its predecessors. This is most likely why Google increased the price of the next-generation phone.

The preorders are expected to begin right after the announcement for US users, but the shipping dates are still unclear. Google Pixel 7a will likely be priced at $499, and the details will be given at the I/O 2023 event.

