Google Photos' powerful search feature brings precision to your photo hunt

Google Photos is constantly evolving to improve user experience. One of its most underrated features is its search function, which allows users to look up objects without prior tagging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the platform has been "experimenting" with a "more powerful search" capability that supports "complex queries."

Upon opening Google Photos on the web, some users have been prompted with a blue message that reads "Try a more powerful search". According to Google, this new feature allows users to search for phrases and ideas, such as "colorful sunset", "peaceful garden", and even "Olaf from Frozen".

Essentially, users can attach a qualifier to an object or place, much like the natural language queries that Google Assistant is capable of.

If you have tagged faces on your photos, this new feature allows you to search for pictures with specific people at certain locations.

For example, you can now search for "Emre at the Fontana di Trevi" or "John and Jason at the bar".

The official release of the feature is yet to be announced

It's worth noting that this new feature is still in its experimental stage, and may not be available to all users at this time. However, for those who have access to it, they can benefit from a "most relevant to your search" section that displays search results sorted by relevance instead of by date.

A Google spokesperson explains that the company is "always experimenting with new ways to help people find and relive their photos and videos," and this new feature allows users to search for more complex queries to find their desired photos and videos more easily. Are you ready to use this new feature on your new Pixel 7A?

Advertisement