Google to announce PaLM 2 and more at I/O 2023

Google's AI plans have been leaked before getting announced at the I/O 2023 event. The tech giant will reveal PaLM 2 and announce a couple o more generative AI updates.

According to a report from CNBC, Google will also talk about its AI work, including reveals and updates on its new products. CNBC reached internal documents before the event and revealed the headliners. Google will unveil its newest and most advanced large language model, PaLM 2.

"PaLM 2 includes more than 100 languages and has been operating under the internal codename "Unified Language Model." It's also performed a broad range of coding and math tests as well as creative writing tests and analysis," says the report.

One of the biggest expectations from Google is to announce more features for Bard. The internal documents show that the company will add better "generative experiences," as Bard will be used for coding, math, and "logic. Moreover, it will also receive expansions to the Japanese and Korean languages. Currently, it is only available in the United States and the United Kingdom.

PaLM and Bard aren't the only ones getting updates and improvements, as Google is also getting ready to unveil more AI features for Slides and Meet. One of the images seen by CNBC included a "Slides sidebar with a chat box that allowed a user to enter text with the option to "create" an image based on the words."

Google will also reveal new devices, such as the Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7a, and the Pixel Fold.

Geoffrey Hinton left Google before I/O 2023

Recently, the godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, left his job at Google to talk independently about the dangers of artificial intelligence without hurting Google in any way. Microsoft is investing heavily in the industry, and Hinton believes this competition might bring the end of humanity.

"The idea that this stuff could actually get smarter than people — a few people believed that. But most people thought it was way off. And I thought it was way off. I thought it was 30 to 50 years or even longer away. Obviously, I no longer think that" he said in an interview. With Google's work in the field, the competition with Microsoft and other companies will get bigger in the near future.

