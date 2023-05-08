Pixel Tablet specs leaked: Check out all the details

Another day, another Google Pixel leak before the I/O 2023 event. This time, the leak is not about the Pixel 7a smartphone but the Pixel Tablet. A listing on Amazon Japan has given all the major information about the upcoming Google tablet.

Amazon Japan has accidentally listed the Google Pixel Tablet, including all of its key specs. It was immediately taken down upon notice, but you can't compete with the speed of the internet. The Japanese website, Buzzap, didn't miss the opportunity and reported everything that was unveiled with the listing.

The listing stated that the Pixel Tablet will have a 10.95-inch LCD screen with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. Besides, it has a 276 PPI pixel density and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet is reportedly compatible with styluses that meet the USI 2.0 standard.

Tensor G2 SoC and Titan M2 co-processor will be the Pixel Tablet's internal components. Along with 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options, there will be 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM inside. The tablet's Wi-Fi will be 22 MIMO compatible. However, the description made no mention of cellular connectivity in terms of connectivity. Additionally, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and UWB will all be supported. It also comes with a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port and an impressive 27Wh battery.

Just like many tablets, Google's new device won't have an outstanding camera, like Xiaomi's newest smartphone, 13 Ultra. The Pixel Tablet's camera system includes identical 8MP front- and back-facing sensors with an f/2.0 aperture, an 84-degree field of view, and a 1/4-inch sensor with 1.12 m pixels.

The Google Pixel Tablet will be 79,800 Japanese Yen, which is approximately $590. The official information will be revealed at the I/O event.

Google and Secrets: Not the best duo

It is obvious that keeping secrets is not Google's strongest side. The company either does this on purpose, or they have serious issues with keeping secrets. Recently, the new Pixel 7a leaks were all over the internet. Someone obtained the prototype somehow and gave all the information about its specs, design, and many more. Even though Google locked the phone immediately, people already knew everything about it.

Google is expected to reveal the Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold at the I/O 2023 event. We might also hear the latest updates about its ChatGPT competition chatbot Bard. However, we will need to wait and see.

