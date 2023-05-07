Google is chasing other search engines now

Martin Brinkmann
May 7, 2023
Up until very recently, Google Search was the clock when it came to online search. Google Search dominated, and still dominates, search, but the tide seems to be turning, and it is now Google that is chasing other search engines, at least when it comes to the integration of new features that could entice users to switch search engines.

There is Microsoft's Bing search engine with its AI integration, powered by OpenAI technology. There is also Brave Search, Neeva and others, which added information from discussions and forums to search results. Last but not least, there is the rising trend of relying on videos instead of traditional search results.

Google was not the first mover in these cases and it looks as if the company is scrambling to keep up. Bard, its AI, was not off to a good start, and while there are plenty of YouTube video results in Google Search, they do not offer the same experience as instant video results provided by other search engines or apps.

For the first time in a long while, Google's search dominance is threatened by several companies and advancements at once. The attacks come from different fronts, one from Microsoft and its AI advances, and one from apps like TikTok, which

An article on the Wall Street Journal (paywalled) website suggests that Google plans to make search more "personal" by integrating AI chat, discussions and video clips to its results. There is little information on the "how" at this time, but Google seems serious about changing its Search engine significantly to stay in the game and maybe even retain the lead that it has over the competition.

Google will have to find the right balance between introducing new components to Google Search and making sure that the majority of its existing users are not spooked by the changes. Bing Search and other search engines would welcome these users with open arms.

Google has not revealed when it plans to integrate these features into search. It is likely that the company is going to A-B test these changes with a limited audience before unlocking them to a wider audience, provided that the data suggests that it is a good idea to do so.

Now You: what is your take on this? Would you like to see these changes integrated into Google Search?

Comments

  1. Matt said on May 7, 2023 at 8:06 pm
    I’m glad Google is finally being taken down. Evil company. They get what they deserve for the crap they pull. They ruined themselves with their toxic ideology that began in their workforce. The work shows for itself, they turned amazing products into barely functional crap. Good riddance.

  2. Tachy said on May 7, 2023 at 8:17 pm
    I long for the days when a search engine led me to what I wanted to find instead of what big tech wants to shove in my face.

  3. Cor Invictus said on May 7, 2023 at 8:55 pm
    “Who masters those technologies will be the masters of the world” — Claus Schwab.

    Let them predators tear each other apart. Grab a pop-corn and watch the bloodshed.

  4. Dustyn said on May 7, 2023 at 10:37 pm
    Anyone remember back in the late 90s when Yahoo! was king of the search engines?

    1. Cor Invictus said on May 7, 2023 at 11:32 pm
      “Anyone remember back in the late 90s when Yahoo! was king of the search engines?”

      I do – with a 33.6 modem and a 15″ Sony CRT – felt like a pro!

    2. ECJ said on May 7, 2023 at 11:44 pm
      Nope, Yahoo! sucked even back then. Now, Excite and Copernic on the other hand…

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved