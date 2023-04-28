Brave Search reaches full independence
Brave Software announced that its search engine Brave Search has reached full independence of other search engines.
Brave Search's journey began in 2021 with the acquisition of Tailcat's search engine and development team. Brave Software planned to evolve it into a fully independent search engine that would not rely on content provided by Microsoft's Bing Search or Google's Google Search engine.
Brave Search Beta launched in June 2021 and Brave Software started to make it the default search engine in its browser Brave a few months later.
Several new features were added to Brave Search ever since. The company added Discussions to search results, to add "real-human conversations" to Brave Search. Brave Search Goggles was designed to boost or downrank sites to customize results, and Brave Search Summarizer added AI-powered quick results to the search engine.
Brave Search reached a milestone this week. All results provided by the search engine come from its own index now. About 7% of queries came from Bing Search until recently, but all connections to the Bing API have been cut according to the announcement.
The improvement was achieved through rapid growth and "broad adoption of the Web Discovery Project". Brave Search averages 22 million queries per day, according to Brave Software. The Web Discovery Project allows users to contribute browsing data anonymously to grow the index of the search engine.
Brave Software admits that uncertainty regarding Bing's API access were a major concern and driving factor in becoming fully independent. Microsoft did increase Bing API pricing recently, in some cases by up to 1000%.
All search results on Brave Search are now powered by the search engine's own index. The Google Fallback option remains available for the time being. It was introduced to give Brave Search users an option if the returned results did not provide the answers or information the user was looking for.
Full independence gives Brave Software full control over its search engine, and it reduces costs for the company, as calls to Bing's API do not have to be made anymore.
Brave Software plans to launch an API soon, the Brave Search API, which gives access to the API to developers and companies. Brave Software did not reveal information on pricing at this point or whether there will be a free option available.
Internet users have now another fully independent search option at their disposal.
Now You: have you tried Brave Search?
Comments
What about image searches? It directly sends you either to Bing or Google.
And, just in case, add these to uBo:
||search.anonymous.ads.brave.com^
||search.brave.com/serp/v1/static/serp-js/telemetry/
||search.brave.com###usage-metrics-notice
What are those 3 lines doing?
If added to the ‘uBlock Origin’ browser extension those 3 lines prevent Brave Search from connecting to what they hold. Those 3 lines are pertinent on the ground they’re not already included in either of uBO’s filter lists — which is why @Cor Invictus stated “just in case” –, lists which are at the discretion of the user whom is entitled to disable a native uBO filter/filter list and add any of his own filter/filter list. This may not be understandable for users who haven’t adopted uBO.
Brave Search for Images/videos asks to choose between Google and Bing as the provider, which didn’t happen before (last time I searched for either, some time ago).
What full Brave Search independence? I had 2 smart keywords for Brave Search Images and Brave Search Videos which I now remove consequently.
I think that’s a wise move by Brave.
Microsoft have an abysmal record when it comes to abusing their position and throwing others under the bus. It was only a matter of time before Microsoft decided to start turning the screws on the third-party search engines using the Bing backend. It wouldn’t surprise me if Microsoft’s plan all along was to allow third-party search engines access to their Bing API in order to buy some time and collect data for Bing, but ultimately their aim was to eventually get rid of any search engine competition and create a search duopoly with Google. All they need to do is keep increasing the API pricing so third-party search engines can’t afford it anymore – or even decide to shut it off altogether.
Even after all these years, Microsoft’s “Embrace, Extend, Extinguish” monopolistic philophosy is always lurking still.
Brave need to do something about directing their users to Google or Bing websites for image and video searches though. The whole idea of a privacy-orientated search engine is not to use Google or Bing.
I’m surprised an economic superpower like Europe hasn’t followed Russia and China and created their own independent search engine yet.
@ECJ, a wise move together together with a less wise one : as I mentioned above I had created two smart keywords for Brave Search Images and for Brave Search Videos, and if I had done so it was because at the time Brave Search did not redirect their Images Search nor their Videos Search to Bing or Google (user’s choice) as I’ve just discovered it after reading this article, and which occurred between my last Images/Videos search on Brave Search and now.
Here is Brave’s notification regarding its Images and Videos search :
“ndependent Search
Brave search now relies 100% on its own index.
Video and images verticals are something that we cannot yet do without relying on a 3rd party, such as Bing API. Rather than calling an external service, we opted for a simple redirect to your preferred choice.
Provenance of the results is transparent. For videos and images you choose your provider. All the rest is 100% Brave search.
Removes a business dependency to Microsoft Bing.
Last and not least, privacy is covered via Brave Browser with built-in tracking protection.
Rest assured the team is working on improving on Videos and Images search capabilities.”
— I’ll wait for Brave Image and Video Search to be improved or, rather, to be independent again, because this redirection to Bing/Google is NEW.