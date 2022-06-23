Brave Search Goggles: boost your favorite sites, downrank or remove others
Brave launched a beta of Brave Search 12 months ago. The search engine is now out of beta and the default search engine of the Brave Browser in several regions.
Goggles is a new beta feature of Brave Search, which may be used to customize the default results listing of the search engine.
Goggles are simple, self-contained text files which can be hosted in Github or
Gitlab. These files contain instructions allowing you to tell Brave Search how
you'd like your results to be ranked. You can target specific URL patterns
(and, soon, website titles and other aspects of Web pages) and indicate how
their ranking should be altered (e.g. boosted, downranked, or completely
discarded from the results).
Goggles, which is currently in Beta, allows anyone to create private or public instructions. The beta launched with eight public customization options, which users may select directly on Brave Search or launch directly through specific search URLs.
Here is the list of available Goggles:
- Tech blogs -- gives several tech blogs a boost in the search results.
- Hacker News / 1k short -- domains popular with the Hacker News community are boosted.
- No Pinterest -- removes Pinterest from search results.
- Left Sources / Right Sources -- boosts left-leaning or right-leaning sources in search.
- Rust programming - re-ranks result to boost Rust related content.
- Copycats removal -- removes copycat content from search.
- 1k short -- removes results from the top 1K websites.
Goggles may be loaded directly. The No Pinterest Goggle has this URL: https://search.brave.com/goggles?goggles_id=https%3A%2F%2Fraw.githubusercontent.com%2Fbrave%2Fgoggles-quickstart%2Fmain%2Fgoggles%2Fno_pinterest.goggle&q=laptop%202022%20review&nav=site
Brave Search highlights results affected by the using of a Goggle.
Goggles allow anyone to change the default search results listings of Brave Search. Core features that Goggle's support including boosting or down ranking sites, and discarding sites entirely. Goggles support syntax to apply the changes to sites or patterns. Soon, Brave will extend the syntax to support website titles and other aspects of websites as well.
Most Brave Search users will likely rely on public Goggles that they may use right away. Some may create their own custom instructions for the search engine that remove certain sites from the results, downrank or remove others. Goggles may be hosted on GitHub or Gitlab. Getting started instructions are available here.
Closing Words
Goggles give users control over the search results. The syntax is not complex, and free hosting sites are used to host the instructions and pass them on to the Brave Search engine. Most users may not create their own Goggles, but public Goggles may become popular with Brave Search users.
Browser extensions, such as , have been around for a long time to block sites in search engines. Kagi, a commercial search engine, supports changing the visibility of individual sites as well.
Brave Search launched Discussions recently, which adds content from sites such as Reddit to the search results.
Now You: which sites would you boost, downrank or drop in the search results?
Comments
Seems to have potential but the available filtered searches at this point are lacking.
– all social media sites would be a good start
– all sites that want to sell you stuff
– all radical opinion sites (anti-vax, religion, unscientifically backed medical information)
– all political sites
If I want to read that type of stuff it is easy to add a keyword to find it
Better to go the other way. Just show me what I seek when I type a question, not infinite sites the web crawler assigned points because a site mention two of the keywords but they were placed hundreds of words apart. Also, allow filter further filter down in the results (from the top [x] results refine using keyword [_____]).
It seems nice and all but this is what BrendanEich said on twitter on Match 10th in two tweet.
“That’s the big category, but another threat on the rise now: governments ordering search engines to censor content from other countries. We’re keeping an eye on this, but we haven’t received any orders yet.
I wrote about Goggles as a possible solution:”
“Goggles is coming soon. Note: Goggles are shared filter rulesets in our service, not per-user client extensions. So user communities and (if imposed by law) whole states/nations can use Goggles to re-rank & de-rank results in the one true index we have that answers most queries.”
That’s why I stopped using Brave, too many nice words but the truth is they won’t do much to do what they have promised like when they removed RT from news feed and Brendan just said “well, just to avoid trouble” and with that tweet they are already saying “if they use Goggles to censor, it’s not out fault”
I wish companies would truly fight against big tech trying to control people’s thoughts and speak, what they can or cannot read. Would have been better no promises and just release the features/
@LeninWasRight: if you are not using Brave for that reason, what are you using that offers a better alternative?
‘Left Sources / Right Sources — boosts left-leaning or right-leaning sources in search.’
Yeah right. Funny how organisations like Brave start their journey claiming protector of free speech. But after some time they show their true colours. If you really want free speech don’t create this stupid filter and show everything or atleast try to. It should be the user’s choice which content a user wants to see and user should get variety of content when searching something. Stupid feature. This alone removes Brave search from my list of search engines.
Actually, using Goggles is completely optional. You don’t have to use these filters, or may create your own, or keep the default. Up to each user.