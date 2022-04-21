Brave Search introduces Discussions to add real-human conversations to search results
Brave Search, a search engine operated by the maker of the Brave Browser, is showing content from user discussions for certain queries now.
Brave Software acquired the search engine technology developed by Tailcat in 2021. Tailcat was originally developed by Cliqz, a company Mozilla had invested in. Tailcat was rebranded to Brave Search, and was set as the default search engine in Brave in some regions.
Brave Search is available as a web search engine that anyone may use. It works similarly to other search engines, but still has a beta tag.
The new Discussions section is added as a block to the search results. A search for "how to upgrade to Windows 11" returns articles, video content, and also the new discussions section. The returned results were not matching the search query for this particular result. Instead of providing answers to the question, all four visible results asked whether it was worth upgrading to Windows 11. Discussions needs finetuning to return better results in Discussions.
Brave Software notes that Discussions is bringing "real human conversations (and answers)" to the search results pages.
With Discussions, search results on Brave Search are augmented with actual conversations related to the query, pulled from popular forum sites like Reddit. This allows users to easily see what the community is saying about a topic, rather than just reading content curated by websites.
Discussions is an attempt to add value to the search results by adding another source of information to the results. Traditional search engine algorithms may favor certain sites in the results, which often reduces the quality of the results.
The recently posted article Google Search is dying provides some examples of how bad Google Search has become in recent time.
Discussions adds another viewpoint to the search results according to Brave Software. While content from sites such as Reddit has already been included in organic results, Discussions is giving that content its own section in the search results to elevate it and make it more visible.
Currently, Discussions is pulling data from Reddit and StackCommerce only, but Brave Software promises that more sources will be added in the future.. Brave Search's algorithm analyzes the search query to find out if discussion content is available to add to the quality of results. It uses a variety of signals for that, including recency, popularity, quality of content and relevancy.
Brave Software is working on another feature, called Brave Goggles, for Brave Search, which " will allow users to create their own result filters, and rulesets to constrain a searchable space or alter result ordering".
Discussions promotes content from certain discussion forums and sites in Brave Search. Only two content sources are used at the time, which is very limiting. Adding more sources may remove the limitation. It will be interesting to see whether Brave Search's Discussion feature will include non-forum sites, e.g., blogs with lots of comments on a certain topic, in Discussions.
Now You: have you tried Brave Search? What is your take on the new Discussions feature?
The only problems I have with Brave are a lack of results and this damned captcha. I get hit with captcha on 9 out of 10 searches and after moving the slider it takes about 30 seconds to get results. If they don’t stop the damn captcha I’ll have to change to another search provider.
@yanta,
I have with Brave are a lack of results and this damned captcha.
I have never had a captcha when using LibreWolf, Firefox or Safari, which I use regularly.
I did find that I was more likely to get a captcha when using Brave.
You’re right, the captcha is annoying.
As for the results, I feel that they can be complemented by using from the alternative engine “buttons” that appear in Brave Search.
@owl
The captcha might get triggered by Brave’s default fingerprinting defenses. It is kinda ironic since Brave Search is from the same company, but we ought not forget that Brave Search was acquired from Tailcat (who did obviously not optimize it for Brave). They should fix Brave Search in a way that makes it tolerate Brave’s FP defenses better. Just my 2 cents.
@owl
Another possibility is you performing a high number of searches per day with the same IP address, so the backend servers could mistake your behavior for a DDOS attack. This could be a reason for the captcha, too. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I have experienced this once with StartPage, more than approx. 20 – 30 searches per day and you will be mistaken for a DDOS attack already, hahahaha.
@Iron Heart,
> Another possibility is you performing a high number of searches per day with the same IP address,
Yes, I am aware of the “requirements to be established” in general terms.
In my case, I am using a VPN and my IP address is not constant. Moreover, this only occurs when using “Brave”.
So your first argument would be appropriate.
Your reply and explanation will be a good reference for those who view this article. I appreciate it.
“Brave Search” has been the default in all of my browsers since it was first released in beta.
LibreWolf, Firefox ESR, Firefox Developer Edition, Firefox Nightly, Pale Moon, Brave, Safari.
However, as for Tor Browser, it is “DDG” as it is.
From the browser’s Search Engine list, we have removed Google, Bing, and Amazon.com, and added StartPage, Wikipedia (en), Whoogle, e-Words, Qiita, Ghacks.net, GitHub, GitLab MozillaZine.jp, Mozilla Support, MozillaWiki (en), MDN Web Docs, [email protected], and Brave community Search. This selection has served my use case well.
I am excited about the new feature (human review).
Well, I will take the long view.
Brave’s blog states that “Google search shows only websites with search engine optimization (SEO), so many users add ‘reddit’ to their search terms” and that the company has developed the “Discussions” feature to emphasize “answers by real people that users want”.
What to do, and what happens, will depend on active and quality feedback and user support (official forums and GitHub).
I’ve tried Brave Search. One page only of search results reminded me of Google’s ‘I’m feeling lucky’ (back in the very old days when Google was a companion). I cannot rely on a search engine which either delivers one page only of results either sets these results’ order accordingly to the user’s data it collected.
Concerning the ‘Discussions within search results’ concept, I don’t see in what the subjectivity of a few would contribute to a better experience. And that’s true for everything: democracy has now included the voice of masses and promoted it in such a way that it dominates professional skills of professional technicians, mainly because pros have proved too often to use their aura in order to influence the user (à la Google).
What I appreciate is professionalism together with honesty. I don’t think masses bring anything valuable, individuals yes, not masses. And social networks show us everyday what psychology of the masses explains : a world of wolves among sheep.
Ah yes good rant, I enjoyed reading. Today the two sides of the same coin are:
1) SEO / influencer crap manipulating results
2) AI trying to guess what is right for me, just because the average Joe clicks the wrong result most
@Frankel, you’ve understood 1), but your 2) describes a topic I haven’t mentioned. I don’t think anyone is trying to guess what is right for me but rather trying to express what they think is right for them as a universal truth : the idea is that we finally get squeezed between pros who (can) manipulate and illiterates who consider themselves as the center of the world.
I appreciate so-called elites, their knowledge, their talent but unfortunately, as I’ve mentioned it, too many don’t follow the idea that more you have, more powerful you are, more you have the obligation to conduct yourself with moral decency.
No rant, this is factual. When the powerful don’t respect the week then winds of revolution are never far away. Revolution nowadays is the increasing cancer of conspiracy theories, a general awareness of elites, medias, politicians, not to mention paranoia regarding the powerful, whoever they are. The consequence is populism and the rise of extremist positions.
In other words lack of ethics is the first cause (the “principle”) of chaos.
