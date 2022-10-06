Neeva search engine launches in Germany, France and the United Kingdom

Search engine Neeva announced today that it launched officially in the three European countries Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

neeva

Neeva is one of several search startups that is taking on the heavyweights Google Search and Bing. Founded by two former Google employees, it is an attempt to move away from the current advertisement-influenced search model towards one that is more user-friendly and useful.

Not only is Neeva promising an ad-free search environment, it is also guaranteeing that users are not tracked and that search results are not biased. Other features that set it apart from traditional search engines are options to customize the search experience, by prioritizing or downgrading certain sites or sources, or link to accounts on sites such as Dropbox, Figma or Slack, to include personal files in search results.

Neeva, like its rival Kagi, is available for free. Both finance search through premium accounts, which add functionality to the search experience.

The main idea behind both services is to finance operations solely through paying users. Currently, Neeva Premium is offered only in the United States, but the company announced plans to launch the premium option in the future in Europe as well.

Premium users gain access to new search engine features first, and get to use a VPN and password manager next to that.

Users from Germany, France and the United Kingdom get local search results for certain search topics, including stocks, weather, restaurants and more. French and German language versions of the interface are available as well.

Neeva uses its own index and Bing to deliver search results to users. The service supports image, video, news and maps searches, and search suggestions.

The search engine stores a "limited amount of information" about its users to "make the product better" for the individual user, according to the service's FAQ. The information is deleted after 90 days by default.

Closing Words

It remains to be seen how ad-free search engines like Neeva or Kagi fare in the coming months and years. There is certainly a market for unbiased and ad-free search results, but it is not clear how many Internet users are willing to pay for that privilege. Both services need paying customers in the future to finance operations.

For now, Neeva is set on expansion and less focused on revenue generation.

Now You: would you pay for unbiased ad-free search results?

Comments

  1. Cynical Cyril said on October 6, 2022 at 2:02 pm
    Reply

    It’s hardly “not tracked” if you are linked to an account with an email. Give this a while to maybe get some users & traction, then watch the owners sell out to Big Corporate.

    1. Klaas Vaak said on October 6, 2022 at 5:14 pm
      Reply

      @Cynical Cyril: You don’t need to create an account. If you have the extension installed you can use Neeva without an account.

  2. Tachy said on October 6, 2022 at 4:31 pm
    Reply

    All the services we’ve come to take for granted split up and each trying their hands in our pockets by claiming they are offering something that is not theirs to give, our privacy.

    That’s called “extortion”.

  3. Klaas Vaak said on October 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm
    Reply

    Search results: only U.S. and a few UK MSM outlets. Bah!

  4. Tom Hawack said on October 6, 2022 at 5:26 pm
    Reply

    Neeva Search relies extensively on Bing, in particular for its image search.
    You have to accept 3rd-party connection to Bing.
    I avoid Microsoft servers and Bing is no exception.
    Therefor I’ll avoid Neeva.

    You have several privacy dedicated search engines available, free moreover.
    searX and SearchXNG metasearch engines are a good reference, though as always with tools available through several instances those apart from the main one require caution:

    Searx & SearXNG instances : [ https://searx.space/ ]

    Personally I prefer SearXNG engines.

  5. kalmly said on October 6, 2022 at 5:44 pm
    Reply

    My biggest complaint is about search engines is search results. In the 80s and 90s, searches reaped scads of pertinent websites. Now, it’s a jackpot to glean one. I don’t know, maybe it’s because so many decent sites went away after Google’s “algorithms” grabbed the internet by the throat.

  6. John G. said on October 6, 2022 at 7:00 pm
    Reply

    Only available in three countries? Oh, come on guys, we all are in the XXI century!

  7. Leo said on October 6, 2022 at 7:07 pm
    Reply

    Why would an entrepreneur introduce a product that lacks innovation and expect to compete with the denizens of that genre? Also, it is naive to rely on user discontent, in regards to how Google does its conjuring. Users who do not use Google (or Bing-oh) already have access to several free-to-use, privacy and security based search engines. User friendly/business friendly algorithms are like mixing oil and water – one floats and the other sinks. Then there is the obvious…you have to provide an abundance of value if you want people to pay for it. Neeva may end up being Never.

  8. DontBeEvil said on October 6, 2022 at 7:50 pm
    Reply

    When it was in beta, I used it. This awful UI/UX appears to have been designed specifically for mobile devices. Everything has excessive padding and is too round. I failed to locate what I was searching for.

  9. Benjamin said on October 6, 2022 at 8:48 pm
    Reply

    Again it is Bing being rented out. The only alternative would be 100% own indexing and algorithms controlling the flow…

  10. chesscanoe said on October 6, 2022 at 10:28 pm
    Reply

    I have been running the Neeva Search + Protect for Chrome (desktop) extension Version 1.2.86 updated September 29, 2022. I assume it is intended for US use and is available from the Chrome Web Store in Free and Fee form. I choose Free and Registered form. I do not yet fully understand how it works but I think it is worth installing and testing to find out. This is no simple thing to find out.

