Check out the INSANE camera of Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Onur Demirkol
Apr 18, 2023
Xiaomi has finally announced its newest smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and it came out with an insane camera. The company teamed up with Leica to start a new era in the mobile imaging technology.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra was one of the most awaited smartphones for a while. Today, the company unveiled the beast and revealed its insane camera, featuring not one but four 50 MP cameras. Its quad-camera layout includes a Leica optical lens covering focal lengths ranging from 12mm (ultra-wide angle), 23mm (wide angle), 75mm (telephoto), to the new 120mm (super-telephoto), as well as the extra 46mm and 240mm lengths through the In-Sensor-Zoom.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Three of the cameras have apertures wider than ƒ/2.0, allowing shorter shutter times, bringing in more light and a shallow depth of field. It also flaunts an ultra-large 1-inch IMX989 sensor and gives you the opportunity to switch between ƒ/1.9 and ƒ/4.0 apertures. It is not very common for smartphone cameras to have variable aperture values, but Samsung also had a similar option in Galaxy S9.

Xiaomi also introduced an accessory for those who want to take their photography experience to another level. It adds an extra shutter release button and zoom level, and it is priced at ¥999, which is approximately $145.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Xiaomi 13 Ultra

See also: Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Highlights and more

What else does Xiaomi 13 Ultra offer besides the camera?

Xiaomi 13 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch pro-grade WQHD+ AMOLED display that runs at 120Hz and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus in the front. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which includes a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. Besides, it also has LPDDR5X + UFS 4.0 Storage, with variety of options: 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, 16GB+1TB

The new smartphone runs on MIUI 14, based on Android 13. It has an IP68 rating and a leather back. Just like most smartphones, Xiaomi's new phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, but it also offers 90W wired turbo charging and 50W wireless turbo charging.

It is base model is priced at ¥5,999 in China, which is approximately $873. However, we still don't know the global pricing or eh exact date it will hit the shelves.

