How to unpin My AI on Snapchat: Explained

Emre Çitak
Apr 22, 2023
Updated • Apr 20, 2023
Apps, Mobile Computing
|
0

Snapchat's My AI is a great new addition to the app, but not everyone is a fan of the feature. Luckily, it's possible to remove the chatbot from your chat feed if you're a Snapchat+ subscriber.

While My AI offers a great way to get quick information about various topics, it's not for everyone. For those who want to unclutter their chat screen, removing the chatbot is a good option. However, users who aren't initially happy with their conversations with My AI should keep in mind that the more they interact with the chatbot, the more relevant its answers will become.

So, it might be worth using it for a couple of weeks before dismissing it entirely. If you don't have Snapchat yet, you may get it via the links below.

How to unpin My AI on Snapchat?

If you're a Snapchat+ user who occasionally accesses My AI but doesn't want it at the top of your chat feed, you can simply unpin it. To do this, go to the Snapchat+ management screen and toggle off My AI.

This won't remove the chatbot entirely from your chat screen, but it will ensure that it's not pinned to the top of the list.

How to unpin My AI on Snapchat
Unpinning Snapchat My AI will not remove the chatbot entirely - Image courtesy of Snapchat Newsroom

How to remove My AI from the chat feed on Snapchat?

If you want to remove My AI entirely from your chat screen, there are two ways to do it. The first method involves swiping right from the camera screen to go to the Chat feed.

From there, press and hold on 'My AI,' select 'Chat Settings' on the menu, and then tap 'Clear from Chat Feed' on the next page.

Alternatively, you can tap on the profile icon or Bitmoji in the top-left corner of the camera screen and then hit the gear icon in the top-right corner. Scroll down to 'Privacy Controls,' select 'Clear Data,' and then tap on 'Clear Conversations' on the next page.

Finally, hit the 'X' icon next to 'My AI' to remove the chatbot from the chat feed.

