Snap sets sights on augmented reality with investment in 'Mirror' tool

Snap is increasing its investments in the augmented reality field with its latest project, the "Mirror" tool. The company will allow people to try on clothes virtually, helping retailer customers have a better understanding of how the clothes will look once they arrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snap announced a couple of new features on April 19, one of them being the new AR Mirrors tool that helps customers virtually try on products. Shoppers will also be able to upload a photo of themselves to see how a product looks on them. They will be able to try-on clothes directly from product detail pages.

"Brands that create innovative experiences, such as virtual try-ons and using AR in-store, are 82% more likely to be recommended to others, making AR Mirrors a must-have addition to stores," says Snap.

Snap's AR Enterprise Services (Ares) aims to bring new technologies, and it started with Shopping Suite. According to Snap's announcement, Shopping Suite is made up of five features: AI Try-On, 3D Viewer, Fit Finder, Enterprise Manager, and Hands-on Integration Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve been investing heavily in augmented reality for the past eight or nine years, and we’re now finding lots of ways that that technology can be really useful to businesses,” Snap Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said in an interview.

Apart from clothing brands, Snap has also partnered with Coca-Cola and made an AR-enabled vending machine prototype. People who want to buy Coca-Cola from the bending machine can just get in front of it and use hand gestures to control what comes next. The announcement also mentions that "both parties share a long-term vision to build an AR ecosystem that evolves the way people engage with the Coke brand across their vending machines, app, and website, and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to life."

Snap has been investing in AR and AI fields for a while now, as the company started adding AR features back in 2021. Recently, it also introduced the new GPT-powered My AI integration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement