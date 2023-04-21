Take control of your Diabetes with the Glucomate app

Emre Çitak
Apr 21, 2023
Updated • Apr 20, 2023
Apps
|
0

Glucomate is an innovative iPhone app developed by indie developer Zach Simone from Sydney, Australia. With a personal connection to Type 1 diabetes, Zach has firsthand experience in managing his condition using a continuous glucose monitor compatible with Apple Health. However, making sense of the accumulating data proved challenging, which led him to create Glucomate.

This groundbreaking app, designed for iOS, ingeniously taps into Apple's HealthKit framework to process and analyze glucose monitoring data. With its sleek and polished presentation, Glucomate enables users to easily decipher their health data and make informed decisions.

Glucomate allows users to revisit specific dates and examine the data captured on those days, uncovering trends that can assist in better glucose management. Moreover, the app helps to identify glucose levels during certain activities, such as workouts or sleep, by syncing with an Apple Watch and a continuous glucose monitor.

Glucomate
Glucomate - Image: App Store

This versatile app offers various ways to display historical data, including averages, high/low information, and time in range. It also provides charts based on 7, 14, 30, or 90 days of readings. For users who prefer manual recording, Glucomate supports quick data entry from both the iPhone and Apple Watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customization and accessibility for all

Glucomate ensures that users can prioritize the data they find most relevant while hiding less useful information. Even those without a history of glucose readings can test the app, as Glucomate features a demonstration mode that uses sample data for users to explore its capabilities before committing to its use.

For those who find Glucomate to be a valuable tool in their glucose monitoring, the app offers monthly and annual subscription pricing as well as a one-time purchase option without a subscription. Get Glucomate via the link here.

Glucomate's pricing is as follows:

  • Premium Monthly: $1.99
  • Premium Yearly: $14.99
  • Lifetime unlock: $59.99
Advertisement

Related content

snapchat mirror tool

Snap sets sights on augmented reality with investment in 'Mirror' tool
ChatGPT copyright german authors

German authors demand stricter ChatGPT rules over copyright worries

How to get TikTok Gender Swap filter?

Jack Dorsey's app Bluesky makes its way to Android

Instagram levels up with multiple link display

WhatsApp pushes the button for animated emojis

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved