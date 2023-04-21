Take control of your Diabetes with the Glucomate app

Glucomate is an innovative iPhone app developed by indie developer Zach Simone from Sydney, Australia. With a personal connection to Type 1 diabetes, Zach has firsthand experience in managing his condition using a continuous glucose monitor compatible with Apple Health. However, making sense of the accumulating data proved challenging, which led him to create Glucomate.

This groundbreaking app, designed for iOS, ingeniously taps into Apple's HealthKit framework to process and analyze glucose monitoring data. With its sleek and polished presentation, Glucomate enables users to easily decipher their health data and make informed decisions.

Glucomate allows users to revisit specific dates and examine the data captured on those days, uncovering trends that can assist in better glucose management. Moreover, the app helps to identify glucose levels during certain activities, such as workouts or sleep, by syncing with an Apple Watch and a continuous glucose monitor.

This versatile app offers various ways to display historical data, including averages, high/low information, and time in range. It also provides charts based on 7, 14, 30, or 90 days of readings. For users who prefer manual recording, Glucomate supports quick data entry from both the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Customization and accessibility for all

Glucomate ensures that users can prioritize the data they find most relevant while hiding less useful information. Even those without a history of glucose readings can test the app, as Glucomate features a demonstration mode that uses sample data for users to explore its capabilities before committing to its use.

For those who find Glucomate to be a valuable tool in their glucose monitoring, the app offers monthly and annual subscription pricing as well as a one-time purchase option without a subscription. Get Glucomate via the link here.

Glucomate's pricing is as follows:

Premium Monthly: $1.99

Premium Yearly: $14.99

Lifetime unlock: $59.99

