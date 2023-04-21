German authors demand stricter ChatGPT rules over copyright worries

On Wednesday, 42 German organizations and trade unions representing more than 140,000 authors and performers requested the European Union to strengthen draft artificial intelligence rules, citing ChatGPT as a threat to their rights.

According to a report from Reuters, organizations and trade unions in Germany have sent a letter to the European Commission to protect their rights. In a letter to the European Commission, European Council, and EU parliamentarians, the creative industry trade unions Verdi and DGB and groups for photographers, designers, journalists, and illustrators expressed their worries.

"The unauthorised usage of protected training material, its non-transparent processing, and the foreseeable substitution of the sources by the output of generative AI raise fundamental questions of accountability, liability, and remuneration, which need to be addressed before irreversible harm occurs," the letter seen by Reuters said.

Christophe Vander Eecken

ChatGPT can mimic a specific person if given the right prompts

If given the right prompts, ChatGPT has the potential to mimic a person's style. This person can be an author, journalist, etc.; while mentioning this issue, the letter also talks about the "growing worries" about generative artificial intelligence. The letter also demands that providers of such technology be held accountable for all content generated and spread by AI.

The European Commission already proposed AI rules last year; the details will be clear in the upcoming months. After consulting EU lawmakers and member states, the rules are expected to become legislation. Before that, artisans of the mentioned areas came together to suggest a couple of things that must be included in the rules.

Artificial intelligence has seen a sudden rise in the past couple of years due to its capability to make several hassles easier. ChatGPT and other AI tools, for example, image creators like Midjourney, save a lot of time and helps people get their things done, but authors think that it shouldn't be allowed as these services infringe their copyrights.

Comments

  1. ilev said on April 21, 2023 at 11:27 am
    chatGPT and other AI should pay royalties for every answer they give just like Google, Facebook do.

