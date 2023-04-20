How to get TikTok Gender Swap filter?

Emre Çitak
Apr 20, 2023
Updated • Apr 19, 2023
Apps
|
1

TikTok's latest sensation is the Gender Swap filter, and it's taking the platform by storm. This effect is capable of altering your gender appearance from male to female or vice versa with astonishing precision.

Over the past few years, TikTok has been inundated with various viral filters and effects, ranging from AI transformations to makeovers. Recently, users have become obsessed with filters that can drastically transform their appearance, resulting in millions of views for their jaw-dropping results.

First, there was the old age filter from FaceApp, which gained immense popularity on TikTok as users were eager to witness how they would look as an elderly person. Next, the Long Hair filter went viral, with men trying it out to see what they would look like with long hair.

Check out draquiee's take on TikTok Gender Swap Filter below.

ADVERTISEMENT
@draquiee

this here is Lyle ? or Rian #CapCut #genderreveal #genderswap #genderswapchallenge #genderswapfilter #faceswap #capcutedit #catfish

? ???????????? ???? - ??????

How to get Gender Swap Filter on TikTok?

The Gender Swap filter has taken the app by storm. This filter isn't available on TikTok itself but can be accessed through FaceApp.

How to use the Gender Swap filter on TikTok:

  1. Download the FaceApp app for free on the App Store or Google Play
  2. Open FaceApp and upload a photo of yourself
  3. Click on "Gender" at the bottom and choose one of the options
  4. Save the photo to your camera roll

To create a video that transitions between genders, you'll need to use the TikTok-linked app CapCut.

Here's how to do it:

  1. Download the free CapCut app for Android or iOS devices
  2. Open TikTok and search for "Gender Swap Filter"
  3. Find a video of someone who has used the filter
  4. Click on "CapCut – Try this template" above their username
  5. You will then be redirected to CapCut. Follow the steps to create the video and save it

Now, you can upload your clip to TikTok and impress your followers with how well you look on the opposite gender.

So, what are you waiting for? Give the Gender Swap filter a try and join the millions of TikTokers who are already obsessed with this trend.

Advertisement

Related content

Jack Dorsey's app Bluesky makes its way to Android

Instagram levels up with multiple link display

WhatsApp pushes the button for animated emojis

Samsung News app rivals Apple News with curated content

Adobe Firefly brings AI-powered creativity to video editing

Elon Musk's latest project: TruthGPT, an AI that seeks maximum truth

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Alex said on April 20, 2023 at 3:07 pm
    Reply

    We’re gong to hell

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved