How to get TikTok Gender Swap filter?

TikTok's latest sensation is the Gender Swap filter, and it's taking the platform by storm. This effect is capable of altering your gender appearance from male to female or vice versa with astonishing precision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past few years, TikTok has been inundated with various viral filters and effects, ranging from AI transformations to makeovers. Recently, users have become obsessed with filters that can drastically transform their appearance, resulting in millions of views for their jaw-dropping results.

First, there was the old age filter from FaceApp, which gained immense popularity on TikTok as users were eager to witness how they would look as an elderly person. Next, the Long Hair filter went viral, with men trying it out to see what they would look like with long hair.

Check out draquiee's take on TikTok Gender Swap Filter below.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to get Gender Swap Filter on TikTok?

The Gender Swap filter has taken the app by storm. This filter isn't available on TikTok itself but can be accessed through FaceApp.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to use the Gender Swap filter on TikTok:

Download the FaceApp app for free on the App Store or Google Play Open FaceApp and upload a photo of yourself Click on "Gender" at the bottom and choose one of the options Save the photo to your camera roll

To create a video that transitions between genders, you'll need to use the TikTok-linked app CapCut.

Here's how to do it:

Download the free CapCut app for Android or iOS devices Open TikTok and search for "Gender Swap Filter" Find a video of someone who has used the filter Click on "CapCut – Try this template" above their username You will then be redirected to CapCut. Follow the steps to create the video and save it

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, you can upload your clip to TikTok and impress your followers with how well you look on the opposite gender.

So, what are you waiting for? Give the Gender Swap filter a try and join the millions of TikTokers who are already obsessed with this trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement