Most INSANE things ever done on ChatGPT (GPT-4)

GPT-4 has brought a different perspective to AI tools with its innovations. Here are the most insane things ever done on ChatGPT with GPT-4!
Onur Demirkol
Apr 8, 2023
Updated • Apr 7, 2023
OpenAI recently launched its latest language model, GPT-4. It started a new era as now many people from different industries are using the help of the LLM. Some share their experiences on social media, showing its strong sides. In this article, we listed the top 5 most insane things ever done on ChatGPT, using GPT-4.

OpenAI and Microsoft rely too much on artificial intelligence tools, and you can see why by looking at the most insane things ever done on ChatGPT, thanks to GPT-4. There is still a long road ahead, but after seeing its capabilities in the below examples, you will agree that the future looks bright for AI tools.

ChatGPT

Food Recipes 

In the recent versions, ChatGPT could only understand texts and respond accordingly. OpenAI added an image-to-text feature with the latest model, and it looks like it works better than expected. You can show it several images and get accurate answers almost every time.

Twitter user, @sudu_cb, gave the photo of his fridge to GPT-4, and the chatbot came up with several food recipes in under 60 seconds. It means you can plan your meal in under 60 seconds and eliminate the hassle of looking for what to eat. It also gives you recipes, saving you more hassle from searching for "how tos" online.

Virtual Volunteer (Be My Eyes)

Be My Eyes is a Danish mobile software that attempts to make it easier for blind and visually impaired persons to recognize objects and deal with day-to-day challenges. Sighted volunteers are given images and assist visually impaired people in a live chat.

OpenAI and Be My Eyes partnered before the release of GPT-4. The Danish mobile app launched its new GPT-4-powered features on the day it was announced. Thanks to its image-to-text capability, GPT-4's virtual assistant will provide visual assistance in real-time within the app.

Hand drawn sketch to a working website

During the GPT-4 announcement, Greg Brockman showed several features that blew everyone's mind. However, one of them was extraordinarily outstanding. Brockman showed GPT-4 a hand-drawn sketch of a website, and miraculously, the chatbot turned it into a working website.

If you are building websites for a living or have plans on building your own website, you must use this feature to save time.

Dating advice

Dating apps have always been very popular since they first appeared on the market. However, people always find it hard to find the right match for themselves. According to a tweet by Jake Kozloski, co-founder of Keeper, GPT-4 will help the application match people by comparing their profile data and preferences. If the match is worth pursuing, it automates the followup.

For some people, it might sound " very automated," and you have to find the "right person" by following your heart. It still sounds like you could give it a shot, though.

Coding an entire game

ChatGPT has greatly helped developers and engineers regarding simple coding tips, showing errors, and such. Besides that, the chatbot can also code an entire game on its own Just give it the prompt and wait for it to work its magic!

Ammaar Reshi created a Snake game in less than 20 minutes without any Java knowledge. The Twitter user got the help of GPT-4 and Replit to complete the task.

Comments

  1. boris said on April 8, 2023 at 12:30 pm
    Reply

    Food Recipes

    this is “Most INSANE things” on GPT4?

    1. Andy Prough said on April 8, 2023 at 10:33 pm
      Reply

      Recipes, video games, and dating advice. I guess ChatGPT has already proven itself to be just as worthless as every other attempt at social engineering the world through the web. Welcome to the dustbin of history, along with myspace, napster, and AOL chat rooms.

