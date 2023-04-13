Snap Music library gets a boost thanks to the new music label deals

Snapchat has made multiple deals with music labels to improve its Sound Library feature. Users will now have more options when they want to use song clips in their Snaps and Stories.

According to the latest blog post, Snapchat made new music licensing deals with some of the known music labels from different countries. Local artists and their music will be added to Snapchat Sounds library. The library will offer more licensed music for users to embed into their Snaps, Stories, messages, and such.

Snap made deals with companies from 14 different countries

Looking at the music labels, it shows that Snap wants to sail overseas and make more music available for its users from all around the world. Here are all the music labels that came to an agreement with Snap:

UnitedMasters (US)

BUMA/STEMRA (Netherlands)

SUISA Digital Licensing AG, which includes the repertoire of SUISA (Switzerland)

AKKA/LAA (Latvia)

Albautor (Albania)

Armauthor (Armenia)

Autodia (Greece)

COMP (Pakistan)

EAÜ (Estonia)

GCA (Georgia)

LATGA (Lithuania)

SOZA (Slovakia)

Abramus Digital (Brazil)

Soundreef (Italy)

These are not the only deals Snapchat already holds for Sounds. It has solid deals with some of the most known music labels in the industry, like Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

"Snapchat currently has deals with major and independent record labels and music publishers around the globe, including Universal Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, DistroKid, BMG, NMPA publisher members, Merlin, Empire Distribution, and over 9000 independent music publishers and labels," the company added.

Snapchat Sounds is a feature used by over 375 million daily active users. The company also thinks it is a powerful distribution tool for artists and creators to share their music. Artists benefit a lot from this feature as their songs reach millions of users in a very short amount of time. It is an effective way for artists to lead fans to discover new music and listen on streaming services.

Snap has been actively bringing new features to the platform while making several deals with other companies. The application recently brought an AI feature for Plus users and announced new parental controls for families. Lastly, Snap partnered with Microsoft to bring Lenses to Teams meetings.

