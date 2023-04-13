No more file size restrictions: Discord's new upload limit

Discord has announced that it is increasing file upload size from 8 MB to 25 MB for all users, which means that you don't have to be a Nitro user and upload larger files without paying any extra fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users will now have the opportunity to share larger files in messages or channel chats. Discord Nitro users have many benefits compared to regular membership, but this time, the feature has rolled out for everyone using the application. You don't have to pay a monthly fee to send and receive files up to 25 MB.

25 MB might still sound pretty low, but considering the active user count, Discord has surely made a huge investment. Besides, 25 MBs will be enough to send your friends photos and videos in higher quality or small files like PDFs.

hey @/everyone we're upping the file size limit from 8MB to 25MB. hazzzzzzzahhhhhhhhhh! pic.twitter.com/rBVTsJBDQH ADVERTISEMENT — Discord (@discord) April 10, 2023

Discord Nitro users still have much better options

Discord's 8 MB file size limit for free users has been a nightmare for many. Nowadays, most files and quality photos are over that threshold. Users could only send basic things, like low-quality videos or images. On the other hand, you can upload files up to 50 MB if you are a Nitro Basic subscriber, which is $3 a month, and the limit goes up to 500 MB if you are a Nitro user. Besides, Nitro users also get to stream videos on 4K and use emojis in channels for $10 a month.

Related: A Discord bug is slowing down Nvidia graphics cards, and this is the solution

ADVERTISEMENT

Discord has recently rolled out a new feature named "Soundboard." Normally, people use third-party applications, like Soundpad, to play sounds during calls and mainly to troll their friends. From now on, they can continue trolling their friends without a third-party app as the feature is ready to use within the application.

Last month, Discord introduced three new AI experiences for a small number of its users to test before mass usage. These AIs will help people in areas like getting answers to their questions, blocking unwanted or spam messages, and summarizing conversations into topics.

The company is working on different ways to increase user satisfaction while keeping everything very simple, one of the main reasons it became popular a couple of years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement