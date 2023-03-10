If you're interested in expanding your Snapchat reach beyond your immediate friend circle, creating a public profile on Snapchat is the way to go. This separate profile allows you to add information, post stories, and display a subscriber count that can be seen by the public. In this guide, we'll show you how to create a public profile, edit it, and even delete it if you change your mind.

A public profile on Snapchat is a separate profile that allows you to connect with a wider audience. In this profile, you can add information that you want the public to see, including your photo, bio, and description. You can also post Stories and Lenses in your public profile, and people can subscribe to your profile to get updates. You can also display a subscribers count to see how many people are following you.

Previously, public profiles were only available to verified creators. However, the platform has since removed that limitation. To create a public profile on Snapchat, these are now the minimum requirements as follows:

You must be at least 18 years old

Your Snapchat account must be older than 24 hours

You must have at least one bi-directional friend (meaning you’ve both accepted each other)

(meaning you’ve both accepted each other) You must adhere to Snapchat’s Community Guidelines

How to make a public profile on Snapchat?

If you have To create a public profile on Snapchat, follow these steps:

Launch the Snapchat app on your iPhone or Android phone Tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner In the "Public Profiles" section, tap "Create Public Profile" Follow the prompts to create your public profile

After creating a Public Profile on Snapchat, users can start adding content to it to showcase their work. This can be done by pinning favorite Stories under the "Highlights" section in the "Profile Management" section.

Additionally, lenses created using Lens Studio can also be added to the Public Profile. One great way to add content is by creating Saved Stories that can include previously shared Snaps or even photos and videos from a device's gallery. While doing that make sure to utilize the AI-powered features of Snapchat.

How to edit your public profile on Snapchat?

To edit your public profile on Snapchat, follow these steps:

Tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner In the "Public Profiles" section, tap "My Public Profile" Tap the "Edit Profile" option Customize your profile with your details, including a photo, bio, and location

Tap "Save" when you're finished.

How to delete your Snapchat public profile?

If you ever want to remove your public presence from the platform, you can delete your public profile. To do so, follow these steps:

Tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner Scroll down to the "Profile Settings" section Tap "Delete Public Profile"

Confirm that you want to delete your public profile by tapping "Delete" in the prompt.

