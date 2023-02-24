Snapchat wants to hit TikTok

Despite losing its previous fame with the rise of other social media platforms, Snapchat is still in the race and reveals new features constantly. The app has made impressive progress with the innovative features and ideas it offers to its users, including the latest soundtrack attribute.

According to the latest press release by Snapchat, the company announced the "Sounds Recommendations for Lenses and Sounds Sync for Camera Roll." The AI helps you choose the most suitable music related to the augmented reality Lens you use. Snapchat provided an excellent example in the press release that someone uses a bread Lens, and the AI suggests songs about toast and bread.

"By expanding the Sounds experience, Snapchat is making it easier and faster for Snapchatters to discover and share the music they love with friends. Snapchat has also created a unique opportunity for artists to reach a valuable and engaged audience while then also leading fans to listen to the full song on streaming services," said Manny Adler, Head of Music Strategy at Snap.

This will both save time for the users and also possibly create very fun videos or photos. As seen in the example below, Snapchat is mainly used for sending funny visuals to your friends, and the new feature will surely double the fun. After taking a photo or a video, tap on the Sounds icon to access a list of relevant music or sounds to add to your Snap. According to the company's announcement, it is available in the US and rolling out globally on iOS and  Android.

Snapchat announces two new innovative features for its users and indicates it is still in the race despite losing its previous popularity.

Sounds Sync for Camera Roll is a different feature that Snapchat also revealed. It allows users to create montage videos that are automatically in rhythm to the beat of audio tracks from the application's sound library. Unlike the Sounds Recommentadions for Lenses tool, Sounds Sync will come to Android in March, while other dates are the same.

TikTok is the leading platform when it comes to AI implementation among social media platforms. The company implements the technology perfectly and gets more attention from the users. Snapchat is right behind it, following the AI trend and offering AI features to its users. TikTok is still the race leader, but it looks like Snapchat is not thinking of throwing in the towel.

Back in 2021, Snapchat introduced its AR search result feature, which is one of the main reasons the company is still in the race and has a massive user base. Millions of users use AI integration, a favorite attribute the app offers. It surely lost its fame in its earlier days, but Snapchat is still one of the top messaging social media platforms on the market, and these new features interest many people.

