Even noobs will use them soon: Are we ready?

Onur Demirkol
Feb 24, 2023
Apps
AI chatbots help humanity with different needs, and the top guns of the business sector in every industry highly use them. As they are highly demanded, it is hard for companies to work with every company out there, and the best solution is producing APIs for mass usage.

The AI chatbots are still under construction and have a long road ahead to get near perfection. However, they are still sitting at a decent level right now, as many people handle their simple tasks and use their benefits. To show the capabilities of ChatGPT and Bing, firms released the current versions of the products and proved a very important point that these tools can be used to improve many aspects, scaling between basic to complex.

OpenAI caught a huge success with ChatGPT and now the company is looking for different solutions to satisfy the demands with APIs.

According to Alex Kanrowitz, OctaneAI's CEO said, "For OpenAI, the vast majority of the money they will ever make will come from developers. ChatGPT is just the entry road into everything else.” If ChatGPT is only a demo of what OpenAI could offer, then it is hard to imagine what could the firm or other artificial intelligence tech companies manufacture in the upcoming years. Selling APIs looks like the best solution for firms to meet the demands.

Last month, OpenAI announced the launch of an API for ChatGPT, and many people got in line to register for its waitlist while Microsoft made OpenAI products available through Azure. These companies already had APIs for developers before they were released publicly, and Kanrowitz defends that the main goal behind this project was to make APIs the major product. After showing the capabilities of the AI tool, almost everybody is convinced that ChatGPT could be used to help almost everyone with basic tasks and even more.

Recently, OpenAI partnered with Bain to help clients build on its API. Right now, it is known that large firms are in line to hop on the bandwagon and partner with OpenAI to make a difference using their technology. This difference could be made in various fields, such as marketing or in-app assets for technology firms. Apart from its commercial benefits, AI could also be used to improve more humanitarian industries like healthcare and education, except the commercial side of these industries.

ChatGPT's popularity, especially in the past couple of years, has gone so high that it is causing the tool to crash multiple times daily, which can be frustrating for many. Besides singular customer usage, firms' interest in the new technology is not a mystery, and the API move seems like a reasonable plan at this point. This way, the user base will increase and hit incredible numbers in the near future.

Comments

  1. Tachy said on February 24, 2023 at 3:29 pm
    If by ‘noobs’ you mean people using technology they have no understanding of, your question is years over due.

    PC’s were bad enough, with cell phones it has only gotten worse.

