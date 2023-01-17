Microsoft Azure OpenAI service is now available

Patrick Devaney
Jan 17, 2023
Microsoft
|
1

Microsoft has been very publicly expressing how impressed it is with OpenAI in recent weeks. The software giant has already started making moves to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into productivity apps like Microsoft Word and Outlook and it looks as though it is also looking to acquire 49% of the company via a $10 billion investment. This trend is continuing with today’s news that Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service is now available for use.

Microsoft Azure OpenAI service is now available

Microsoft announced in a blog post the general availability of Azure OpenAI Service, which will allow businesses to use large-scale AI models, including GPT-3.5, DALL-E 2, and Codex to power their apps. The blog post makes it clear, however, that access to the service will be restricted to customers who meet and adhere to the standards for responsible and ethical AI principles that Microsoft has set and published.

Further to the Responsible AI principles, Microsoft will also require customers to describe what they will be using the tool for when applying to use the service. The blog post also announced that ChatGPT will be coming to the Microsost Azure OpenAI Service too sometime in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft launched the OpenAI Service on an invite-only basis back in November 2021 and according to the recent blog post announing its general availability, the Service has found a wide variety of different types of customers and use cases:

“Customers of all sizes across industries are using Azure OpenAI Service to do more with less, improve experiences for end-users, and streamline operational efficiencies internally. From startups like Moveworks to multinational corporations like KPMG, organizations small and large are applying the capabilities of Azure OpenAI Service to advanced use cases such as customer support, customization, and gaining insights from data using search, data extraction, and classification.”

Further to the productivity product integration mentioned earlier, Microsoft now also seems set to integrate OpenAI products via the Azure OpenAI Service into other Microsoft products such as GitHub Copilot, Power BI, and Microsoft Designer.

Despite this news of further and deeper integration of OpenAI models into Microsoft products, the recent blog post did not mention at the huge $10 billion investment that will see Microsoft take a huge 49% stake in the company. Even so, however, that is likely because Microsoft wanted to focus on the technical aspects with this announcement and will likely get into greater details of the investment in due time.

Summary
Microsoft Azure OpenAI service is now available
Article Name
Microsoft Azure OpenAI service is now available
Description
Microsoft has announced that its Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which was previously invite-only is available on a general availability basis.
Advertisement

Related content

microsoft teams

Microsoft makes free Teams features exclusive to upcoming Teams Premium
microsoft 365 basic intro

Microsoft 365 Basic: here is what we know about the new plan
microsoft ai

Microsoft is looking to invest $10 billion into OpenAI
chatgpt office

Microsoft is looking to incorporate ChatGPT into Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel update makes formulas more powerful and more accessible

Microsoft Excel update makes formulas more powerful and more accessible

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 will not get firmware and driver updates anymore

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. piomiq said on January 17, 2023 at 12:53 pm
    Reply

    “and it looks as though it is also looking to acquire 49% of the company via a $10 billion investment.”
    it seems that Microsoft wants to seize for itself the ChatGPT

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved