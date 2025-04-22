Microsoft warns users about AI-Driven scams that target Quick Assist

Microsoft has warned its users to beware of potential dangers of using the Quick Assist app, a tool designed for remote access. The company reports that cybercriminals are exploiting artificial intelligence techniques to scam users.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Microsoft clarified that Quick Assist itself has not been compromised, the use of this software by malicious actors poses a significant risk, compelling the company to act decisively in safeguarding its user base.

Generative AI has brought useful features that aid people across various sectors, but it has also presented new security challenges. With the advent of sophisticated AI tools, hackers can now create increasingly convincing scams. Microsoft highlights that attackers often masquerade as legitimate technical support representatives, employing social engineering tactics to establish trust with their targets. Once they gain confidence, these threat actors may use Quick Assist to infiltrate the victims' devices.

These scams can include “scareware,” which tricks users into thinking their devices are compromised, prompting them to take immediate action. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also stressed that unsolicited tech support calls are frequently linked to scams, warning users to remain vigilant.

Windows Central reports that the targets are not limited to Windows users, the scammers also attack Mac users who use Quick Assist. If their attempt is successful, the hackers gain unauthorized access to users' devices, which enables them to steal sensitive personal information and credentials.

Both Microsoft and Google have reassured customers that they will never initiate unsolicited contact regarding technical support issues. Consequently, users are advised to avoid installing any applications that permit remote access unless the source is fully trusted. Instead, it is recommended to reach out for support through well-known channels or use established internal remote access services within organizations.

Advertisement