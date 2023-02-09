Information on the New Big Search Using AI

Earlier this week, Microsoft held a special event in Redmond during which they announced the new revolutionary version of Bing. This version is unlike any other search engine and is based on artificial intelligence. Microsoft teamed up with OpenAI and worked tirelessly to launch this one-of-a-kind browser.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced the new Bing, which incorporates a ChatGPT model into Search. They were quite coy about what OpenAI model undergirded the new system. All they were willing to disclose at this point was that it is more advanced than GPT-3.5 that’s currently being used in ChatGPT. Could this signal the launch of GPT-4? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

One of the biggest differences between Bing’s new Search and ChatGPT is that it’s vastly more aware of the current state of the web. The user interface works in a very similar fashion. Basically, it’s a chat box that runs alongside your search results, but can be easily accessed. However, unlike ChatGPT you can ask it about current events and get fairly accurate results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another difference is that once the answer is generated, there will be reference links included to the information used in the response. Also, while you’re waiting for the answer to be generated, Bing will tell you what it’s searching for. We guess that the purpose of the prompt is to show you how the AI interpreted your question to ensure you get the best results.

To summarize, the new Bing Search has two components. One is the OpenAI-driven model that provides foundational knowledge in a communicative way using natural language. However, at the moment it’s only current up until 2021. Alternatively, the second component is the traditional Bing Search. This means that users can decide how they browse the internet and what type of experience they prefer. With easy side-by-side access to both provided in the user interface.

The corporate Vice President of Search, Yusuf Mehdi, states that Bing’s key breakthrough was the ability to merge both of these components into a single service. Microsoft believes this is a big deal, and according to CEO, Satya Nadella, this announcement will herald a new era in search browsers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Scott and Sam Altman also recently conducted interviews in which they talked about the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI. The partnership brings together the technological prowess of Microsoft, with the AI and research expertise of OpenAI.

The collaboration between the two tech companies started in 2018, and since then, Kevin Scott and Sam Altman have worked closely together ever since. Just recently, they signed a new agreement, and while they can’t disclose the details of what the agreement holds, it could mean more innovative services going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

So at the moment, it looks like the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI is going strong, with both companies benefiting from the relationship. However, there could be some privacy concerns that need to be addressed. For us, this could mean that we’ll see more advancements and revolutionary services being released by both - although nothing official has been announced yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement