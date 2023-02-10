Microsoft Bing Search app downloads increased 10 times after ChatGPT integration was announced

Ashwin
Feb 10, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Like it or not, A.I. powered tools like ChatGPT and GPT-3 are here to stay. In fact, they are so popular right now, that the announcement of ChatGPT integration saw the Microsoft Bing app being downloaded 10 times more than before.

Microsoft Bing app downloads saw a 10x increase after ChatGPT integration was announced

Everyone is playing with ChatGPT, from making it tell jokes, explain stuff, writing program codes, and more. Even in its early phase, the chatbot is quite useful, more importantly it is easy-to-use, and free. This could change in the future, as we have seen with the ChatGPT Plus subscription that was launched in the U.S. recently.

Image via http://data.ai/

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Bing app downloads saw a 10x increase after ChatGPT integration was announced

Techcrunch reported that the Microsoft Bing app downloads saw a 10x increase, based on an estimate provided by data.ai.  And indeed, Microsoft Bing Search is actually among the top 10 downloaded apps on the iOS App Store, you can verify it on Apple's website, it's currently sitting at No.6 in the top free iOS apps chart, just a couple of places behind the world's most popular search engine, Google. This is the Bing app's listing page.

Microsoft Bing rises to the top 10 free apps on iOS App Store

If that's shocking, wait till you hear this. Microsoft Bing was ranking (read languishing) way down at 160 in the Productivity apps category, guess where it is now? Right at the top of the charts, it is the #1 app in the list, which you can view here. That's unbelievable, how exactly did this happen?

Microsoft Bing Search is the most downloaded productivity on the iOS app store

A couple of days ago, Microsoft announced support for Open AI's ChatGPT in its search engine Bing, and Edge browser. Google retaliated to Microsoft's move by revealing its own language model called, Bard. That didn't work out quite as expected, as much to the Mountain View company's embarrassment, the A.I. chatbot ended up giving a wrong answer during a live presentation. Let the A.I. wars begin.

Coming back to Microsoft Bing, the fact is, the new Bing with ChatGPT is not available for everyone just yet. There is a waitlist that you have to join before you can access the tool. To try it, go to https://www.bing.com/new.

That's not just what you need to do, there are a few more prerequisites, or hurdles if you will. A Microsoft account is required, and you will need to sign in to it before joining the waitlist. It doesn't support other browsers, the new Bing only works with Microsoft Edge. This is where things take an interesting turn. Microsoft is offering a shortcut for users on the waitlist to get access to Bing powered by ChatGPT quickly.

Microsoft new Bing with ChatGPT join waitlist

First, you will need to change the default web browser on your computer to Microsoft Edge. To make things easier, Microsoft has a tool called WebBrowsingOptimizer.exe. That almost sounds like a virus, doesn't it?  The next step to gain quick access to the new Bing, requires users to scan a QR code on the website, to install the Bing on your Android mobile or iPhone.

Access Microsoft new Bing with ChatGPT faster

The 2nd step, right there, is how the Bing app's download surge began.  Before you go and ahead and install Bing and switch to Edge to jump ahead in the waitlist, I'd recommend reading our previous coverage to learn about the privacy implications related to the apps.

Introduce support for ChatGPT, lock it behind the Bing app, make users download it, grant access to the chatbot, and cash in on the A.I. craze. I got to hand it to Microsoft, that is some incredibly smart marketing. Well played!

Have you tried the new Bing with ChatGPT?

Summary
Microsoft Bing Search app downloads increased 10 times after ChatGPT integration was announced
Article Name
Microsoft Bing Search app downloads increased 10 times after ChatGPT integration was announced
Description
Microsoft Bing Search app saw 10x increase in downloads after ChatGPT integration was announced. Here's how it happened.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

The launch of a new Bing and a look at the Microsoft/OpenAI relationship

The launch of a new Bing and a look at the Microsoft/OpenAI relationship
Microsoft Event: OpenAi discussions and more!

What is coming from Microsoft and ChatGPT: all the highlights from the presentation
Microsoft set to unveil massive Bing-ChatGPT integration with a sudden event today

Microsoft is also introducing is own A.I. in response to ChatGPT and Bard
Microsoft Anticipates UK Resistance to the Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Microsoft Braces for Battle as UK Expected to Push Back Against Activision Blizzard Acquisition
Microsoft Just Rolled Out Its Most Secure Microsoft 365 Version Yet

Microsoft Just Rolled Out Its Most Secure Microsoft 365 Version Yet
Thanks to OpenAI, Microsoft Is Beating Google in the Artificial Intelligence Game

Thanks to OpenAI, Microsoft Is Beating Google in the Artificial Intelligence Game

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved