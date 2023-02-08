What is coming from Microsoft and ChatGPT: all the highlights from the presentation

Shaun
Feb 8, 2023
Updated • Feb 8, 2023
Microsoft
|
5

Yesterday, Microsoft showed what is the result from joining forces with ChatGPT: A new model called Prometheus, multiple advances and multiple applications that will affect almost every Microsoft Product: Office, Edge, Linkedin and others. Here you have the summary from yesterday event.

Not too long before this post, Microsoft gathered about 70 journalists in its Washington headquarters to make a few announcements. While everyone expected some discussion about OpenAI and ChatGPT, they all waited in bated breath for the event to begin. Here’s a quick rundown of discussions as they happened in chronological order.

Microsoft Event: OpenAi discussions and more!

The first item that CEO Satya Nadella addressed was how ChatGPT has taken everyone by storm. Almost every business is talking about it now and the effect of AI on everyone’s lives. From what he was saying, it was clear that he believes the OpenAI software will shape the future for everyone.

Not long after this introduction, Nadella finally indicated the work Microsoft is doing with the AI system, specifically as it relates to search engines.

“And so we want to show you some of this innovation starting with how it’s going to reshape the largest software category on planet earth, which I’ve been working on for a long time and which we are very excited about, search.”

What caught so many of the audience members by surprise was the indication of a co-pilot mode. In effect, the search engine (Bing) will be able to take over some of the tasks for you, effectively helping you with your research. There’s also a new version of Bing on its way with the new AI model in place. 

The Microsoft event follow-up news

Image courtesy of Jordan Novet | CNBC

The Bing homepage will also be AI-powered, which will provide several benefits. First, it will be able to answer your queries with the same power as ChatGPT. It will also be able to make an itinerary for your next journey, but you’ll need to specify where you’re traveling to and for how long. You’ll also be able to ask follow-up questions to continue the conversation.

The Microsoft event follow-up news

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, stepped up to the plate next to discuss the new raw power of Bing. He clarified that it’s not ChatGPT behind it, but rather, the integration of the search engine with OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 technology. Altman himself was happy to help Microsoft reach this point, stating that he’s waited about twenty years for something like this to happen.

Surprisingly, the new version of Bing will release today on desktop, but it will only have limited functions and views. You’ll only be able to ask a few questions to rest responses, with more rolling out soon. There was also mention of a waiting list for the complete version, with millions receiving it over the next week. What’s exciting was the mention of a mobile Bing with these AI capabilities.

It looks like there are exciting times ahead for Microsoft, Bing, and OpenAI. I’m sure we’ll hear more announcements in the weeks to come as the search engine becomes more powerful, and a strong competitor to Google’s Plans.

Source: CNBC live as it happened

Comments

  1. Someone said on February 7, 2023 at 8:27 pm
    Reply

    I tried today to chat with ChatGTP, and I couldnt, due to high traffic. Hope might Bing search is faster that actual chat.

  2. boris said on February 8, 2023 at 12:40 am
    Reply

    New Bing is not very smart. For whatever reason, every website in my searches is from China. Even search options are in Chinese. Let’s just say I am not switching any time soon.

    1. boris said on February 8, 2023 at 12:46 am
      Reply

      Switched to US origin and now it’s fine. I still do not know why my default was Chinese.

      1. boris said on February 8, 2023 at 12:47 am
        Reply

        And back to Chinese we go, after my browser automatically deleted cookies.

  3. John said on February 8, 2023 at 2:56 pm
    Reply

    Will AI just make us more reliant on its technology instead of thinking for ourselves? I could easily see this type of technology manipulated. Will it help Bing gain users? Maybe at the early start of it given peoples curiosity. But long term I think people’s habits are with using Google search. Honestly, there has to be something in it for Microsoft to jump on the AI bandwagon.

