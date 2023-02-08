When the AI chatbot ChatGPT was introduced globally less than a month ago, Google's management issued a “code red” over the technology. Among the threat that the new exciting tool posed to Google’s search business, Insider reported that CEO Sundar Pichia deviated from various teams to develop and launch the company’s AI products.

In a blog post on Google’s website, Pichai unveiled its Bard AI service on Monday, describing it as "an experimental conversational AI service."

An Introduction to Bard

It’s an exciting time for Google to work on these technologies as they translate breakthroughs and deep research into products that genuinely assist people. That’s the large language models journey Google has been on since they unveiled its next-generation language and conversation capabilities two years ago powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications).

Bard powered by LaMDA is an experimental conversational AI service they have been working on internally. On Monday, they took another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers before it launched to the public in the upcoming weeks.

By combining the scope of the world’s knowledge with Google’s creativity, intelligence, and large language model power, it extracts information from the web to provide high-quality, fresh responses.

In the post's image demonstrating how Bard works, a user asked the chatbot, "what new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9-year-old about." In turn, Bard responded with creative facts like, "In 2023, the JWST spotted a number of galaxies nicknamed 'green peas.'"

Bard and ChatGPT are chatbots trained on extensive amounts of textual data.

ChatGPT is "powered by large amounts of data and computing techniques to make predictions to string words together in a meaningful way." - Insider's Sindhu Sundar reported.

Ultimately Google’s Bard might be in the process of stepping into the AI race, but it still has some challenges to overcome to show it’s as impressive as ChatGPT. In just two months after ChatGPT launched, they hit 100 million users. If compared, it took TikTok 9 months to hit the same milestone, which secured a $10 billion investment from Microsoft.

Whether Google has reached the milestones they have set out to accomplish with Bard or is still focused on the trusted testers to ensure that its AI service will be at the top of the chatbot list - everyone is talking about it online!

ADVERTISEMENT Google launches Bard, its answer to ChatGPT, to trusted testers – here is what it looks likehttps://t.co/recEoD1s9G pic.twitter.com/00M1BcDYNf — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 6, 2023

