Screenshots of Microsoft Bing's ChatGPT integration leak online

The first screenshots of Microsoft's ChatGPT integration in its Bing Search engine have leaked online. The company announced in January 2023 that it had plans to test ChatGPT, a language model designed for dialogue, in Bing.

Microsoft stated back then that it would run limited tests at first to evaluate the integration and feedback from early users. Users who are picked to participate in the trial see a "introducing the new Bing" banner on Bing's homepage. Selecting the learn more button on the banner opens a short introductory screen that explains the main concepts.

Microsoft highlights that users may ask complex questions, get better answers and may also get creative inspiration using the new AI component. Bing is called the AI-powered answer engine by Microsoft.

ADVERTISEMENT

A warning is displayed on the page that informs users that "surprises and mistakes are possible", and that users should check facts and not take anything at face value. A similar warning is displayed on the ChatGPT website.

The interface of the new Bing is different. It shows a chat-like interface with an "ask me anything" box at the bottom. Answers are provided in conversational view and sources are provided by the AI-powered part of Bing. The listing of sources is one of the main differences to the public version of ChatGPT that is currently available.

Learn more links are provided when sources are used by the artificial intelligence and users may activate the links to access the content on the source website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Bing supports quick responses as well, judging from one of the screenshots. The user asked Bing about the movie that it was most excited about. Bing responded with the new Avatar movie, and displayed three reactions below it, which the user could pick. These reactions are optional though.

Closing Words

Microsoft has a first-mover advantage. The company is heavily invested in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, and reaping the fruits of that investment. Google announced an AI event for next week, but has not revealed specifics, but it is clear that Google sees the rise of ChatGPT and AI in search as a threat to its main business model.

ADVERTISEMENT

It remains to be seen if Google will announce the integration of AI into Google Search, or announce other AI-powered products instead.

Most news sites have reported on the benefits of AI-powered search only, but have ignored potential issues that come out of it. Besides factual issues, it is also threatening the livelihood of many sites on the Internet. While sources are listed by Bing, most users may not click through to the sites and accept the answer that Bing presented to them instead. Sites may lose a lot a traffic as a consequence, and that may force them to produce less content or shut down entirely. The search engines would then lose sources, which could then make the answers less accurate or helpful.

Now You: What is your take on AI integration in search?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Screenshots of Microsoft Bing's ChatGPT integration leak online Description The first screenshots of Microsoft's ChatGPT integration in the company's Bing Search engine have leaked online. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement