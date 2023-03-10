You know the deal. You’re almost there, feeling the sweet breeze of Instagram stardom. You’ve meticulously dissected every viral video to discover the secret formula and made your dog’s life unbearable for the past few weeks. However, when you finally upload the video to your story, it looks terrible and no AI is there to help you.

You’re not happy at all, and Buddy’s furiously chasing after his tail in disappointment. What went wrong? As it turns out, it can be a number of things. Some culprits can be a poor internet connection, not using the latest version of Instagram, and the wrong aspect ratio or quality. So, let’s take a more detailed look at some possible solutions.

Check your connection

Sometimes the video might look blurry if it was uploaded with a poor connection. If your connection speed is slow, try to upload it from elsewhere or even with mobile data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adjust settings on Instagram

Maybe the video is okay, but your Instagram settings aren’t. There’s a feature called Data Saver, which reduces media quality with less data being transferred, which helps you reduce your mobile bill. Toggling it off may allow you to check videos with higher quality. To do so, follow these steps:

Open Instagram and select your profile. Tap the menu button at the top right. Go to Settings > Account > Cellular Data Use Switch the Data Saver feature off.

Use Instagram for shooting

Just like the popular proverb, if you can’t beat them, join them! When you use Instagram’s built-in camera feature, the app will save the file as it was recorded, that is, the optimal quality you chose. You can get started by pressing the “+” icon and tapping on “video”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This way, what happens on Instagram stays on Instagram, but at least you know the quality won’t be reduced.

Resize the video yourself

Instagram doesn’t like it when you deliver something that doesn’t comply with its requirements. This means that any video that isn’t of the correct size, aspect ratio, and format might be compressed and cropped (the horror!) by the app itself.

To avoid this, try to upload videos that meet these requirements:

Up to 4GB in size.

1:1, 4:5 or 16:9 aspect ratio.

Preferably MP4 format.

30 frames per second

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t need to be a pro for this, either. There are a lot of user-friendly video editors out there that can do the job effortlessly.

Upload 4K videos

Blur this, Instagram! You can try uploading 4K videos to get enhanced quality on Instagram. Of course, remember that 4K videos take a lot more space than FullHD ones, so be mindful of the file size.

You’ll need special equipment for this, too. A good camera or smartphone can help you to capture footage in 4K, but you’ll need a 4K video editor later, too.

Hopefully, these tips help you reach the top when it comes to Instagram quality videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement