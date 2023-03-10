Grammarly's Generative AI Tool, GrammarlyGo, to Improve Communication

Grammarly's Generative AI Tool, GrammarlyGo
Russell Kidson
Mar 10, 2023
Apps, Mac
|
0

Grammarly, a company that provides a real-time spelling and grammar checking tool, is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) resources with a new generative AI tool called GrammarlyGo. This tool is designed to improve communication and will be made available to most Grammarly users starting in April. 

According to Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, the Global Head of Product at Grammarly, poor communication can have far-reaching effects such as eroding relationships, stifling business growth, and slowing feedback loops that consume valuable time. In a survey conducted in collaboration with The Harris Poll last year, it was found that poor communication costs US businesses up to $1.2 trillion annually or $12,506 per employee. The full report can be accessed here.

What is GrammarlyGo?

GrammarlyGo, a new generative AI tool developed by Grammarly, is designed to enhance communication by utilizing personal, organizational, and situational context to craft messages for email, social media, and long-form communication. By using GrammarlyGo to write interoffice messages to your work team, for instance, the tool could help make your message sound more professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

With GrammarlyGo, you'll receive prompts to improve, simplify, or shorten a message, as well as guidance to adjust the message's tone to match different scenarios. You can also customize the tool by entering your own prompts that cater to your specific needs. Additionally, GrammarlyGo can generate outlines or ideas that can be incorporated into your messages or used as references. The tool also offers one-click prompts to help you overcome writer's block.

According to Roy-Choddhury, ‘By embracing new technologies like generative AI, we can advance our vision of supporting the entire process -- from conception to comprehension.’

AI tools abound

Following the debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT at the end of 2022, many tech companies have begun announcing their own AI tools. Among them, Microsoft, Google, and Snapchat have all released AI chatbot tools that allow users to hold conversations and generate content. However, these tools lack the ability to take context into account when generating messages and ideas. In contrast, GrammarlyGo's new generative AI tool is designed to understand context and tone to a limited degree. This makes it a basic contextual AI in addition to a generative AI tool.

Generative AI is an umbrella term that refers to any type of AI that can be used to create text, images, video, audio, and code. Contextual AI, on the other hand, is a technology that can analyze cultural, historical, and situational aspects of data to make the best decision. As GrammarlyGo employs both generative and contextual AI, it has the potential to revolutionize online activities such as writing essays, planning vacations, and more.

Related: Grammarly grammar and spell-check issues

 

Artificially intelligent, to an extent

GrammarlyGo, the new AI tool from Grammarly, can understand situational context well enough to create tailored communication for different scenarios. However, you'll need to input specific data, such as the level of formality and tone, to enable the tool to generate the appropriate message. While the tool may not have the innate ability to respond appropriately, it can differentiate between crafting a casual and formal response when provided with the necessary data.

GrammarlyGo will be available across various other Grammarly products, including Grammarly Premium, Business, Education, and Grammarly for Developers. Some select markets' Grammarly Free users will also have access to GrammarlyGo.

Advertisement

Related content

Netflix Rolls Out Customizable Subtitles and Closed Captions for TV Users

Netflix Subtitle and Closed Caption Customization for TV Users Groups in the US
Many cool features have been added to Telegram with the latest update, but one of them is very important for users with old phones.

Chat all day with Telegram's new update
TikTok makes fresh push to convince EU it won’t give data to China

TikTok makes fresh push to convince EU it won’t give data to China

Say hello to Spotify's new TikTok-inspired design
Twitch Streamer Adin Ross Banned After Moving to Rival Platform Kick

Twitch Streamer Adin Ross Banned After Moving to Rival Platform Kick
D-ID’s New Web App Gives a Face and Voice to OpenAI’s ChatGPT

D-ID’s New Web App Gives a Face and Voice to OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved