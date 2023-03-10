Grammarly, a company that provides a real-time spelling and grammar checking tool, is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) resources with a new generative AI tool called GrammarlyGo. This tool is designed to improve communication and will be made available to most Grammarly users starting in April.

According to Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, the Global Head of Product at Grammarly, poor communication can have far-reaching effects such as eroding relationships, stifling business growth, and slowing feedback loops that consume valuable time. In a survey conducted in collaboration with The Harris Poll last year, it was found that poor communication costs US businesses up to $1.2 trillion annually or $12,506 per employee. The full report can be accessed here.

What is GrammarlyGo?

GrammarlyGo, a new generative AI tool developed by Grammarly, is designed to enhance communication by utilizing personal, organizational, and situational context to craft messages for email, social media, and long-form communication. By using GrammarlyGo to write interoffice messages to your work team, for instance, the tool could help make your message sound more professional.

With GrammarlyGo, you'll receive prompts to improve, simplify, or shorten a message, as well as guidance to adjust the message's tone to match different scenarios. You can also customize the tool by entering your own prompts that cater to your specific needs. Additionally, GrammarlyGo can generate outlines or ideas that can be incorporated into your messages or used as references. The tool also offers one-click prompts to help you overcome writer's block.

According to Roy-Choddhury, ‘By embracing new technologies like generative AI, we can advance our vision of supporting the entire process -- from conception to comprehension.’

AI tools abound

Following the debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT at the end of 2022, many tech companies have begun announcing their own AI tools. Among them, Microsoft, Google, and Snapchat have all released AI chatbot tools that allow users to hold conversations and generate content. However, these tools lack the ability to take context into account when generating messages and ideas. In contrast, GrammarlyGo's new generative AI tool is designed to understand context and tone to a limited degree. This makes it a basic contextual AI in addition to a generative AI tool.

Generative AI is an umbrella term that refers to any type of AI that can be used to create text, images, video, audio, and code. Contextual AI, on the other hand, is a technology that can analyze cultural, historical, and situational aspects of data to make the best decision. As GrammarlyGo employs both generative and contextual AI, it has the potential to revolutionize online activities such as writing essays, planning vacations, and more.

Artificially intelligent, to an extent

GrammarlyGo, the new AI tool from Grammarly, can understand situational context well enough to create tailored communication for different scenarios. However, you'll need to input specific data, such as the level of formality and tone, to enable the tool to generate the appropriate message. While the tool may not have the innate ability to respond appropriately, it can differentiate between crafting a casual and formal response when provided with the necessary data.

GrammarlyGo will be available across various other Grammarly products, including Grammarly Premium, Business, Education, and Grammarly for Developers. Some select markets' Grammarly Free users will also have access to GrammarlyGo.

