Effective immediately, Netflix is providing TV users with the opportunity to personalize the size and style of their subtitles and closed captions. This latest update empowers subscribers to select from three different sizes: small, medium, and large, as well as four distinctive styles and colors, including the classic white text option, a drop shadow effect with white text on a black background, a light mode featuring black text on a white background, and a high-contrast mode with yellow text on a black background.

This update was rolled out globally to TV users by late last night, giving viewers greater control over their viewing experience.

Related: Netflix has put an end to multi-accounts

Previously, Netflix members were only able to customize subtitle and closed caption options via the web. Therefore, the latest update, which now extends this feature to TV users, is a much-welcomed improvement. This is especially true given that streaming on large screens, such as connected TVs, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, accounted for 77% of globally streamed minutes during the first quarter of 2022, according to Conviva, a streaming data analytics company. Notably, a 2019 study by Verizon Media and Publicis Media found that 80% of Americans are more likely to complete a video if captions are available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe not such a minor update

While it may seem like a minor update, offering TV viewers a range of font sizes, styles, and colors for subtitles and closed captions can significantly enhance their viewing experience. For visually impaired, deaf, and hard-of-hearing viewers, selecting the right size and style of subtitles can make a huge difference. It's worth noting that Netflix already offers a selection of titles with Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH). Additionally, subtitles and closed captions can be helpful for viewers who may not understand the language spoken in a program.

It's worth noting that there are numerous streaming services available that allow users to customize the size and style of subtitles, including Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Discovery+, among others.

Yesterday's update to Netflix's subtitle and closed caption options comes almost a year after the company introduced badges for audio and subtitle descriptions. In addition, the company has expanded to offer more than 11,000 hours of descriptive audio in over 30 languages. This latest improvement further demonstrates Netflix's commitment to providing an inclusive and accessible streaming experience for all users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accessible inclusivity

Netflix's latest update to its subtitle and closed caption options for TV users is a welcome improvement, giving viewers greater control over their viewing experience. This latest improvement, along with previous features like badges for audio and subtitle descriptions, and a vast selection of descriptive audio in multiple languages, highlights Netflix's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

Additionally, the availability of customizable subtitles and closed captions can significantly enhance the viewing experience for all users, including those who are visually impaired, deaf, hard-of-hearing, or who may not understand the language spoken in a program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement