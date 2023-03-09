Chat all day with Telegram's new update

Telegram has rolled out its new Power Saving Mode to extend battery life and improve performance on older devices, announced by the company in a blog post.

The latest update has added the new Power Saving Mode to the application. It is available for iOS and Android users and mainly aims to improve the user experience of those who use low-end or older model smartphones. iOS users can also use it to limit background updates, but Telegram says it is not recommended because users will see their apps 'Updating…' often.

"Telegram's beautiful animations and lightweight effects are optimized to make any phone feel powerful, but can now be disabled to extend battery life and improve performance on older devices. Power Saving Mode can be set to automatically turn on when your battery reaches a certain percent – with individual toggles that let you disable specific effects," says the company.

The company added that the Power Saving Mode was tested on over 200 Android devices, and it created "optimized default settings" to ensure all users get the best experience. This way, all users, from flagship owners to low-end smartphone users, will have a similar experience. Of course, there will still be differences. "You can toggle Power Saving mode or tweak individual settings for autoplay, animations, and effects in Settings > Power Saving."

It gives you a couple of options to tweak. You can turn off auto-playing videos, GIFs, sticker animations, emoji animations, interface effects, preloading media, and background updates. Depending on the user's preference, these functions can be turned on or off separately to save battery power and ensure the smooth operation of Telegram.

Besides, Telegram has also introduced its new playback speed control option for videos in chat. You can choose between 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x, or 2x, offered by the app itself, but you can also use the slider to choose a custom speed.

A couple more features were also introduced, including read time in small groups, which lets you see who read your messages in groups of under 100 members. Auto-send invite links let members send invite links as a message to people who restricts it. Other features include new animated emojis, improved folder support for iOS, translated bot descriptions, dynamic order for sticker packs, and new interactive emoji and reactions.

