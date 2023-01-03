Telegram update lets you add spoiler alerts in media, brings new ways to manage storage

Telegram has updated its apps with new ways to manage storage on mobile phones. The instant messaging app now lets you mark videos and images as spoilers.

Telegram adds spoiler formatting for media

Spoiler formatting isn't new to Telegram, the feature has been available since December 2021, but until now only supported text messages. The latest update for the app allows you to mark photos and videos as spoilers, so when you send it to your contact or a group, the image will be hidden, and users can view the media by tapping/clicking on it.

To use it, attach a picture or video (or copy and paste it) to a chat, don't hit the send button. Tap the three-dot menu, and select "Hide with spoiler", and then click Send. The image or video will be obfuscated by a shimmering layer (animated effect).

Zero Storage Usage

You may know that Telegram stores your messages and attachments on its cloud storage servers. It allows you to delete media any time, and even set a maximum cache size limit, to automatically delete files from your device's storage over time. Now, you can configure it to auto delete cached content from groups, channels, and private chats. It also lets you exclude specific chats from the automatic removal, in case you would like to preserve the media from some personal conversations.

Go to the Settings > Storage page to view a pie chart that shows you what's using up the space. It has dedicated tabs for various file types (media, files and music), which can be used to free up your storage quickly. Telegram calls this file management system as Zero Storage Usage.

Topics are available for all groups

Telegram's announcement states that Topics are now available in all groups, and that it is no longer restricted by the size requirement. I cannot confirm whether this works, perhaps it is rolling out on an A/B basis.

New tools in the media editor

Telegram's media editor has been overhauled, it has some new tools. The photo editor has a blur tool for obfuscating data, an eye dropper tool. The app has a new drawing tool that lets you create shapes such as rectangles, circles, arrows, stars, and chat bubbles.

The text caption tool (for photos and videos) now has options to change the font size, type and background, and you can add custom animated emojis, even if you don't have Telegram Premium.

Suggest profile pictures for contacts

You can now suggest a new profile picture for your contact, by selecting a photo for them. The option can be accessed from a contact's Profile > Edit, select the "Suggest Photo for" option, and they will be notified about your suggestion. If they accept the change, their profile image will be changed. Alternatively, if you want to set a profile picture for them, choose the "Set Photo for" option, this only changes their picture for you.

Images via Telegram

Privacy related features

Users who have allowed specific users to view their profile, can now set a different photo that can be viewed by everyone. Head to the Settings > Privacy and Security > Profile Photo, to edit your profile's options. Those who prefer to not allow anyone to view their picture, can set their profile image's visibility to Nobody, you can still allow certain users and groups to see your image.

Admins of groups that have more than 100 members can choose to hide the member list from users. This will protect members from unwanted attention from other users.

The update brings a handful of new custom animated emojis for Telegram Premium users, as well as some interactive emoji for all users.

