Google confirms the Pixel Fold with a teaser

After numerous rumors and leaks surrounding Google's first foldable device, the company has now confirmed that it is indeed working on the Pixel Fold device.

The Made by Google account revealed first shots of the device on Twitter and Google has created a Store page for the device. There is no waiting list yet and users need to be aware that the sign up button on the page is for general Google Store information and not for receiving exclusive information about the Pixel Fold device.

Google promises to reveal more about its first foldable device on May 10th, 2023 during its Google I/O event.

The Pixel Fold device looks similar to the images that leakers have published in April. It would not surprise therefor if the technical details and pricing information would also turn out to be true.

The Google Pixel Fold device could come out as soon as June 2023 according to one leak. According to CNBC, Google's Pixel Fold device will have a price tag of more than $1700 on launch. It is possible that promotions may be run during launch to entice customers to buy the device.

A second leaker claimed that Google plans to launch two versions of the Pixel Fold. The smaller version comes with 256 gigabytes of storage and is available for $1799, the larger version has 512 gigabytes of storage and will retail for $1919.

Hardware-wise, leakers claimed that the device's outer display has a size of 5.8", a 120 Hz OLED display, and a resolution of Full HD+, which translates to 2092 x 1080 pixels and a ppi of 408.

The inner display, which comes to the forefront when expanded, has a 7.6" display. It too has a 120 Hz OLED display with a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels and a ppi of 380.

The core of the Pixel Fold is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chip with a Titan M2 co-processor. It comes with 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5 memory.

The main camera is claimed to have a 48 megapixel sensor with optical stabilization. The ultra-wide angle camera is supposed to have a sensor with 18.0 megapixels. The third lens of the google Pixel Fold is the telephoto camera. It features 5x optical zoom and has 10.8 megapixels as well.

The front camera on the outer side is said to support 9.6 megapixels, the inner camera 8 megapixels.

Video captures are supported up to 4K with 30 fps. Full HD video captures support up to 60 fps.

Google claims that the battery is good for 24 hours of usage and up to 72 hours in battery saver mode. Real world tests will show how close the device comes to these. The device itself weights about 283 grams.

Closing Words

Google plans to reveal the Pixel Fold on May 10, 2023. While the company has not said anything yet about the upcoming event, it is very likely that Google will put at least some of the device's hardware components and features out in the open.

Now You: are you interested in the Google Pixel Fold device?

