Google will answer your queries with AI search tools

According to a report from New York Times, Google is preparing to launch novel search tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to combat threats from competitors such as Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot and OpenAI's ChatGPT. The search giant is reportedly developing AI tools under the moniker "Magi," which will be initially rolled out to a maximum of one million users in the United States.

Though the precise characteristics of these tools are unknown at present, they are expected to build on the conversational capabilities of Google's experimental Bard chatbot.

Google's decision to create search technology driven by AI is part of its broader efforts to maintain its supremacy as the dominant search engine in the face of emerging technologies. This occurs amid indications that Samsung is considering replacing Google with Bing as the default search engine on its mobile devices.

Google continues to work in other areas of AI technologies

Apart from the Magi initiative, Google is also working on an assortment of other AI tools, such as GIFI, which generates AI images, Tivoli Tutor, a language learning system, and Searchalong, which incorporates a chatbot into Google's Chrome browser to address queries related to the present webpage.

The release date is not set

While there is no clear schedule for the launch of Google's latest search technology, the corporation is resolute in staying ahead of the curve in a swiftly changing technological terrain. Through its sustained investment in AI-powered search technology, Google is positioning itself as a pioneer in the field of search and AI.

