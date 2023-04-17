Google will answer your queries with AI search tools

Emre Çitak
Apr 17, 2023
Google
|
0

According to a report from New York Times, Google is preparing to launch novel search tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to combat threats from competitors such as Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot and OpenAI's ChatGPT. The search giant is reportedly developing AI tools under the moniker "Magi," which will be initially rolled out to a maximum of one million users in the United States.

Though the precise characteristics of these tools are unknown at present, they are expected to build on the conversational capabilities of Google's experimental Bard chatbot.

Google's decision to create search technology driven by AI is part of its broader efforts to maintain its supremacy as the dominant search engine in the face of emerging technologies. This occurs amid indications that Samsung is considering replacing Google with Bing as the default search engine on its mobile devices.

Google continues to work in other areas of AI technologies

Apart from the Magi initiative, Google is also working on an assortment of other AI tools, such as GIFI, which generates AI images, Tivoli Tutor, a language learning system, and Searchalong, which incorporates a chatbot into Google's Chrome browser to address queries related to the present webpage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is eyeing every slice of the artificial intelligence pie

The release date is not set

While there is no clear schedule for the launch of Google's latest search technology, the corporation is resolute in staying ahead of the curve in a swiftly changing technological terrain. Through its sustained investment in AI-powered search technology, Google is positioning itself as a pioneer in the field of search and AI.

Advertisement

Related content

google maps national parks

Get ready to explore with Google Map's national park features
Google Play Store Wear OS games

Finding Wear OS games made simple: Latest Google Play Store Update
Google Messages Send photos faster

Send high-res photos quickly with Google Messages

Maximize your phone's storage: Google Play's Auto-Archive to the rescue
Google Pixel 7a color options

Google Pixel 7a: Check out the fresh color choices
If you don't want to pay for extra storage, this article is just for you. We listed the top 3 Google Drive and Gmail tricks to save money!

Top 3 Google Drive and Gmail tricks to save money

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved