Get ready to explore with Google Map's national park features

Google has announced its newest features coming to Maps, gathering all the national park information you need in one place.

Google Maps will now give you more information about national parks. The company is planning to roll out four new updates on iOS and Android to help users find the information they need when they head to a national park.

These new updates will feature quickly identifying the most popular places in a park, spotting popular trails and highlighting the entire route, finding your way around with more detailed directions, and bringing Maps offline to use without an internet connection.

google maps national parks
Google

Get the most of your national park trips

Google Maps will let you spot popular places in national parks, like attractions, campgrounds, visitor centers, and trailheads. Thanks to those who have been there, you will get more details about these places. You can check out more details about the popular places by tapping any of their photos.

The company also made it easy to discover trails within national parks. All you have to do is to search for a trail, and Google will highlight its entire route on the map instead of just a pin. You will also see photos of other Google Maps users and other information like the difficulty level or whether it is better for running, walking, or cycling.

Maps will also work more precisely within the national parks. The application will guide you with precise directions. ". Later this month, you'll see park entrances highlighted right on the map, and now, when you request walking or cycling directions to a particular trail, Maps will direct you right to the trailhead," says the company.

Lastly, users will also be able to download an offline map of the park. This way, you can find your way around without cellular data or any internet access. The download button will also be available later this month, located on the park listings.

