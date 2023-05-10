Google is integrating generative AI in workplace apps

Google has extended the availability of its Bard AI chatbot to Workspace users, and has additionally revealed its intention to partner with other companies to introduce Google Cloud generative AI capabilities to more workspace applications.

The primary objective of generative AI is to simplify routine procedures and undertakings such as data analysis, communication, as well as content and conversation summarization.

"Today, we’re announcing a broader set of popular enterprise companies that are bringing Google Cloud generative AI capabilities to their applications this year," the company said.

This entails that participating companies, among them Canva, an online graphic design tool that is free to use, and cloud services provider Salesforce, will integrate generative AI functionalities into their platforms to develop consumer-oriented experiences.

Additionally, Google has confirmed that further information on its strategy for implementing applied generative AI on Google Cloud will be unveiled during the upcoming Google I/O conference.

Generative AI seems to be the focus for all tech giants

At an earlier point this year, Google revealed its plans to introduce generative AI features to its proprietary applications, such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and others. Nonetheless, the testing phase was limited to a small set of users. Google's demonstration of generative AI implies that it functions in a comparable manner to Microsoft's equivalent offerings.

According to reports, Google is also looking to integrate AI capabilities into its Chrome browser and advertising business, with the intention of using AI tools to generate advertisements.

What about Google Bard?

Google has allowed Workspace users to trial Bard, a conversational generative AI chatbot that belongs to the LaMDA family of large language models. Google announced that Workspace users can now utilize Bard to assist with work-related tasks, research, or other business requirements, when signed in to their administrator-enabled Google Workspace account.

It is worth noting that the majority of personal Google account holders still do not have access to Bard. Access to Google's AI chatbot is currently limited to Google Workspace clients, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business users.

As the integration of AI into daily business activities continues to gain momentum, Google's expansion of generative AI capabilities into more workspace applications is a significant development. By automating mundane tasks such as data analysis and communication, generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we work and boost productivity.

The fact that other companies are partnering with Google to incorporate these features into their platforms is a clear indication of the growing interest and excitement surrounding AI's transformative potential. With further details about Google's applied generative AI strategy set to be unveiled at the highly anticipated Google I/O conference, the future of AI in the workplace is looking bright and brimming with possibilities.-

